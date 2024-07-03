iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Elxsi Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Dec-2014Sept-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014

Gross Sales

231.28

221.49

205.88

190.76

211.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

231.28

221.49

205.88

190.76

211.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.51

0.33

1.32

2.21

0.25

Total Income

230.77

221.81

207.2

192.97

211.77

Total Expenditure

183.88

171.04

164.09

153.08

164.55

PBIDT

46.89

50.77

43.11

39.89

47.21

Interest

0

0

0

0

0.04

PBDT

46.89

50.77

43.11

39.89

47.17

Depreciation

1.41

7.28

7.88

8.97

11.68

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

15.64

15.74

11.6

10.13

13.65

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

29.83

27.76

23.64

20.79

21.85

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

29.83

27.76

23.64

20.79

21.85

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

29.83

27.76

23.64

20.79

21.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.58

8.91

7.59

6.68

7.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

31.14

31.14

31.14

31.14

31.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,71,40,932

1,71,20,932

1,71,20,932

1,71,20,932

1,70,90,588

Public Shareholding (%)

55

55

55

55

55

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,39,97,288

1,40,17,288

1,40,17,288

1,40,17,288

1,40,47,632

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

45

45

45

45

45

PBIDTM(%)

20.27

22.92

20.93

20.91

22.31

PBDTM(%)

20.27

22.92

20.93

20.91

22.3

PATM(%)

12.89

12.53

11.48

10.89

10.32

