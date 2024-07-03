Tata Elxsi Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
231.28
221.49
205.88
190.76
211.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
231.28
221.49
205.88
190.76
211.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.51
0.33
1.32
2.21
0.25
Total Income
230.77
221.81
207.2
192.97
211.77
Total Expenditure
183.88
171.04
164.09
153.08
164.55
PBIDT
46.89
50.77
43.11
39.89
47.21
Interest
0
0
0
0
0.04
PBDT
46.89
50.77
43.11
39.89
47.17
Depreciation
1.41
7.28
7.88
8.97
11.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15.64
15.74
11.6
10.13
13.65
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
29.83
27.76
23.64
20.79
21.85
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
29.83
27.76
23.64
20.79
21.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
29.83
27.76
23.64
20.79
21.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.58
8.91
7.59
6.68
7.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
31.14
31.14
31.14
31.14
31.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,71,40,932
1,71,20,932
1,71,20,932
1,71,20,932
1,70,90,588
Public Shareholding (%)
55
55
55
55
55
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,39,97,288
1,40,17,288
1,40,17,288
1,40,17,288
1,40,47,632
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
45
45
45
45
45
PBIDTM(%)
20.27
22.92
20.93
20.91
22.31
PBDTM(%)
20.27
22.92
20.93
20.91
22.3
PATM(%)
12.89
12.53
11.48
10.89
10.32
Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
