Tata Elxsi Ltd Summary

Tata Elxsi Limited, a part of TATA Group, is a global design and technology services company for product engineering and solutions. The Company is amongst the worlds leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. The operations are classified into two business divisions, i.e., SoftwareDevelopment and Services and Systems Integration and Support.Tata Elxsi Limited was incorporated in March 30th, 1989 as Tata Elxsi (India) Ltd. The company provides product design and engineering services to the consumer electronics, communications and transportation industries and systems integration and support services for enterprise customers. It provides digital content creation for media and entertainment industry. The company is having their state-of-the-art design centers and operates through delivery centers in Bangalore, Pune, Chennai Mumbai and Thiruvanathapuram. It has only one subsidiary, namely Tata Elxsi (Singapore) Pte Ltd. The Company operates in two segments, namely Software Development and Services, and Systems Integration and Support. The businesses constituting Software Development and Services segment are embedded product design services (design and development of hardware and software), innovation design engineering (mechanical design with a focus on industrial design) and visual computing labs division. Systems Integration and Support offers a range of technical computing solutions spanning high-end computing platforms, networking, mechanical design automation tools, enterprise storage solutions, digital media and life sciences solutions through their tie-ups with global leaders in these respective areas.The company commenced their business on May 5, 1989. They undertook the role of being the focal point for the entry of the Tatas into high-technology fields by promoting new projects and companies in communications, oil fields services, process control, management systems, financial services, advanced materials and composites.In the year 2000, the shares of the company were acquired by the Tata Sons the main holding company of the Tata group. The company achieved SEI-CMM Level 5 during the year. They also opened their office in Europe. In the year 2001, the company opened the development centre in Techno Park in Thiruvanathapuram. Also, the company signed an agreement with Mechanical Dynamics Incorporated USA, to distribute their mechanisms analysis software.During the year 2002-03, the company opened marketing offices in Canada and Germany taking the total number of their overseas marketing offices for this business to six. Also, they commenced their work with several prestigious and major customers engaged in automotive and communication domains.During the year 2005-06, the company commissioned new development centres in Chennai and Pune with an initial capacity of 100 seats each to address opportunities in the area of Wireless and VoiP protocols respectively. They completed phase II of the new building at the Bangalore centre. Also, they doubled the capacity of the existing development centre at Trivandrum during the year.During the year 2006-07, the company established a near-shore development center in Japan to aid customer access to key technical resources, communications and project execution.During the year 2007-08, the company opened new development centres in Coimbatore and Hyderabad. The first phase of the companys Thiruvanathapuram centre, which was earlier working from hired premises, has been made operational during the year. In December 2007, the company set up an overseas subsidiary company in Singapore, called Tata Elxsi (Singapore) Pte Ltd, in order to engage in development of software and trading in computer hardware and software. In September 2008, the company signed an agreement with Open Engineering, a unit of Belgiums Samtech Group,for providing software services for industrial engineering.In the year 2009-10, Visual Computing Labs opened its state of the art studio in Los Angeles to service North America business interest. The studio is equipped with cutting-edge technology infrastructure.In the year 2011-12, The company entered into a joint venture agreement M/s A Squared Entertainment, LLC, USA (A2E) to create, develop, and distribute original brands, including animated entertainment, digital gaming, and originally designed consumer products. The new company M/s. A Squared Elxsi Entertainment (A2E2), LLC, has been incorporated at Delaware, USA.In the year 2013-14, Embedded Product Design division of the company worked with a leading Japanese automotive OEM to design and develop a complete Electronic Control Unit (ECU) for a hybrid electric vehicle, including software and hardware. The hybrid vehicle was successfully released in the market in June 2013. This division supported Indias Mars Orbiter mission - Mangalyaan, by designing the Data Control Hardware which was installed in the Mars Orbiter and launched into space on November 05, 2013.In the year 2015-16, The Company for the first time crossed the 1000 crore mark in turnover in rupee terms. This was possible due to the concerted effort in scaling up the embedded product design and industrial design services business coupled with better ultilisation of available resources. The Visual Computing Labs division has been awarded with FICCI BAF 2016 for the Best VFX in a Commercial in the Afterlife Series.The Directors at their meeting held on July 27, 2017 had recommended the capitalization of reserves of the Company for issuance of Bonus Shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 1 bonus equity share of Rs10/- each fully paid-up for every 1 existing equity share of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up (in the ratio of 1:1) held by the shareholders as on the Record date. The said capitalization was approved by the members vide postal ballot. The Allotment Committee at its meeting held on September 20, 2017 approved the allotment of 3,11,38,220 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up as Bonus equity shares to those shareholders/beneficiaries whose name appeared on Register of Members/Depositories as on the record date i.e., September 19, 2017 and has been duly listed with BSE and NSE.During FY2020-21, Company opened the Global Engineering Center (GEC) with Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, a world leader in providing mechatronics solutions for the Transportation industry. In FY 2020-21, Tata Elxsi expanded its RDK offerings by developing an end-to-end, full-stack, intuitive User Interface solution for RDK Video Accelerator set-top boxes. During the year 2023, Company launched the Employee Value Proposition (EVP) Home to a Billion Possibilities, highlighting the limitless opportunities for development and enriching job experiences within the Company.