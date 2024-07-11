|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Apr 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|-
|70
|700
|Final
|Further, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of 700% at Rs. 70/-, per equity share of Rs. 10 each, for the financial year 2023-24, subject to tax, hich shall be aid/dispatched on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 35 h Annual General Meeting, subject o the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.