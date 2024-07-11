|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Jan 2025
|30 Dec 2024
|TATA ELXSI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ending December 31 2024 Please find enclosed the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|TATA ELXSI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed the Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and six-months ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|TATA ELXSI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Q1FY2024-25 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Apr 2024
|8 Apr 2024
|TATA ELXSI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and for recommendation of dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. Quarterly Results & Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 08/04/2024) Audited Financial Results and recommendation of dividend for FY 23-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Apr 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|Intimation on change in Directorate is enclosed
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|TATA ELXSI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month period ended December 31 2023 Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)
