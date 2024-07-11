iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Elxsi Ltd Board Meeting

Tata Elxsi CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 202530 Dec 2024
TATA ELXSI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ending December 31 2024 Please find enclosed the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2025)
Board Meeting10 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
TATA ELXSI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed the Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and six-months ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
TATA ELXSI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Q1FY2024-25 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024)
Board Meeting23 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
TATA ELXSI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and for recommendation of dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. Quarterly Results & Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 08/04/2024) Audited Financial Results and recommendation of dividend for FY 23-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024)
Board Meeting3 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
Intimation on change in Directorate is enclosed
Board Meeting23 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
TATA ELXSI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month period ended December 31 2023 Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)

Tata Elxsi reports a 3% decline in Q1 net profit

11 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

