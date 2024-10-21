Tata Consumer Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1,178.32
897.24
781.22
575.92
Depreciation
-141.75
-126.21
-114.82
-31.68
Tax paid
-265.34
-216.63
-205.87
-164.99
Working capital
68
666.85
260
190.89
Other operating items
Operating
839.23
1,221.25
720.53
570.14
Capital expenditure
83.89
173.81
6,322.73
35.97
Free cash flow
923.13
1,395.06
7,043.26
606.11
Equity raised
21,915.94
21,270.28
14,643.93
8,119.88
Investing
632.74
-156.46
233.09
-4.93
Financing
479.14
354.75
175.98
40.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23,950.95
22,863.63
22,096.26
8,761.34
