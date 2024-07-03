Tata Consumer Products Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
8,566.52
7,730.86
7,474.99
7,093.28
6,689.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,566.52
7,730.86
7,474.99
7,093.28
6,689.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
85.14
98.04
147.58
176.43
151.9
Total Income
8,651.66
7,828.9
7,622.57
7,269.71
6,841.78
Total Expenditure
7,317.12
6,836.21
6,412.58
6,127.95
5,798.74
PBIDT
1,334.54
992.69
1,209.99
1,141.76
1,043.04
Interest
192.29
76.02
53.79
51.34
35.82
PBDT
1,142.25
916.67
1,156.2
1,090.42
1,007.22
Depreciation
297.33
201.27
175.88
158.02
146.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
178.81
245.91
223.39
185.32
191.44
Deferred Tax
-7.38
-113.75
39.18
32.05
38.23
Reported Profit After Tax
673.49
583.24
717.75
715.03
631.49
Minority Interest After NP
1.72
18.27
46.8
33.64
82.73
Net Profit after Minority Interest
654.74
495.5
654.83
620.35
583.42
Extra-ordinary Items
-34.9
-307.33
-14.43
72.2
63.98
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
689.64
802.83
669.26
548.15
519.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.83
5.2
7.05
6.68
6.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
98.94
95.28
92.9
92.9
92.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.57
12.84
16.18
16.09
15.59
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.86
7.54
9.6
10.08
9.43
