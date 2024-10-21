Tata Consumer Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
95.28
95.28
92.16
92.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13,511.46
13,282.87
11,669.75
11,131.94
Net Worth
13,606.74
13,378.15
11,761.91
11,224.1
Minority Interest
Debt
1,718.02
375.34
234.9
244.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
694.41
649.18
511.22
367.55
Total Liabilities
16,019.17
14,402.67
12,508.03
11,835.89
Fixed Assets
6,736.48
6,725.03
6,603.81
6,634.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
8,501.81
5,051.89
3,525.7
2,892.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
79
59.27
0
0
Networking Capital
501.86
1,121.55
1,049.91
694.99
Inventories
1,545.68
1,587.26
1,271.94
1,408.37
Inventory Days
58.52
71.85
Sundry Debtors
486.9
409.05
281.76
257.23
Debtor Days
12.96
13.12
Other Current Assets
915.8
1,249.23
1,214.39
625.26
Sundry Creditors
-1,847.37
-1,548.57
-1,263.74
-1,102.63
Creditor Days
58.15
56.25
Other Current Liabilities
-599.15
-575.42
-454.44
-493.24
Cash
200.02
1,444.93
1,328.61
1,613.69
Total Assets
16,019.17
14,402.67
12,508.03
11,835.89
As of 1:40 pm, the shares had recovered slightly and were trading at ₹1,017.30 down nearly 7%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
In the early trade, the stock was down 1.8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹1,173 per share. On the BSE, it dropped 1.5% to ₹1,175.1.Read More
Tata Consumer Products has set a record date for its rights issue of July 27, 2024, which happens to be a Saturday.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.