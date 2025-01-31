iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Consumer’s Q3 revenue jumps ~17% y-o-y

31 Jan 2025 , 09:58 AM

Tata Consumer Products announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The results were primarily in line with the street estimates. 

The company’s revenue for the quarter under review witnessed a growth of 17% y-o-y to ₹4,443 Crore. It also stated that net profit for the quarter closed almost flat at ₹279 Crore. 

Tata Consumer announced that its EBITDA for the quarter ended December 2024 slipped by 1.4% on a year-on-year basis to ₹564 Crore, in line with the street estimate of ₹565 Crore.

Company’s EBITDA margin came in at 12.7%, the same percentage as anticipated by the analysts. However, due to higher expenses, company’s profit and margin were under rocks.

The company also said that its other expenses, finance costs and cost of material consumed surged during the quarter under review, against previous comparable period.

According to the company, Tata Consumer’s India beverage business increased by 9% over the same quarter last year, marking a multi-quarter high. During the quarter, the coffee business’s revenue increased by 28%.

On the topline front, Indian business logged growth of 31%, supported by Capital Foods. Excluding the acquisition, the business registered growth of 11%. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

