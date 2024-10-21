Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
7,932.29
7,154.36
5,690.24
3,429.66
yoy growth (%)
10.87
25.73
65.91
6.59
Raw materials
-4,943.75
-4,730.38
-3,473.24
-2,079.78
As % of sales
62.32
66.11
61.03
60.64
Employee costs
-348.41
-321.58
-283.44
-216.85
As % of sales
4.39
4.49
4.98
6.32
Other costs
-1,529.24
-1,183.83
-1,129.54
-694.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.27
16.54
19.85
20.25
Operating profit
1,110.89
918.57
804.02
438.27
OPM
14
12.83
14.12
12.77
Depreciation
-141.75
-126.21
-114.82
-31.68
Interest expense
-29.78
-28.13
-25.73
-13.18
Other income
238.96
133.01
117.75
182.51
Profit before tax
1,178.32
897.24
781.22
575.92
Taxes
-265.34
-216.63
-205.87
-164.99
Tax rate
-22.51
-24.14
-26.35
-28.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
912.98
680.61
575.35
410.93
Exceptional items
-27.23
-61.1
-51.81
0
Net profit
885.75
619.51
523.54
410.93
yoy growth (%)
42.97
18.33
27.4
-23.09
NPM
11.16
8.65
9.2
11.98
