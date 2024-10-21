iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Consumer Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

970
(2.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:58 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Consumer Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

7,932.29

7,154.36

5,690.24

3,429.66

yoy growth (%)

10.87

25.73

65.91

6.59

Raw materials

-4,943.75

-4,730.38

-3,473.24

-2,079.78

As % of sales

62.32

66.11

61.03

60.64

Employee costs

-348.41

-321.58

-283.44

-216.85

As % of sales

4.39

4.49

4.98

6.32

Other costs

-1,529.24

-1,183.83

-1,129.54

-694.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.27

16.54

19.85

20.25

Operating profit

1,110.89

918.57

804.02

438.27

OPM

14

12.83

14.12

12.77

Depreciation

-141.75

-126.21

-114.82

-31.68

Interest expense

-29.78

-28.13

-25.73

-13.18

Other income

238.96

133.01

117.75

182.51

Profit before tax

1,178.32

897.24

781.22

575.92

Taxes

-265.34

-216.63

-205.87

-164.99

Tax rate

-22.51

-24.14

-26.35

-28.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

912.98

680.61

575.35

410.93

Exceptional items

-27.23

-61.1

-51.81

0

Net profit

885.75

619.51

523.54

410.93

yoy growth (%)

42.97

18.33

27.4

-23.09

NPM

11.16

8.65

9.2

11.98

Tata Consumer : related Articles

Q2 Miss Sends Tata Consumer Shares Crashing

Q2 Miss Sends Tata Consumer Shares Crashing

21 Oct 2024|01:44 PM

As of 1:40 pm, the shares had recovered slightly and were trading at ₹1,017.30 down nearly 7%.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More
Tata Consumer Profit Slumps, Shares Dip

Tata Consumer Profit Slumps, Shares Dip

31 Jul 2024|11:42 AM

In the early trade, the stock was down 1.8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹1,173 per share. On the BSE, it dropped 1.5% to ₹1,175.1.

Read More
Tata Consumer plunges ~3% following rights issue announcement

Tata Consumer plunges ~3% following rights issue announcement

24 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Tata Consumer Products has set a record date for its rights issue of July 27, 2024, which happens to be a Saturday.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More

