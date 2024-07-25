Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|18,900-28.81%
|₹306-2.23%
|920
|₹0.10%
|20,7006.97%
|1,8000%
|₹2900%
|940
|₹0.05-83.33%
|2,7000%
|-
|-
|960
|₹0.05-90.9%
|4500%
|-
|-
|990
|₹0.850%
|9000%
|7,2000%
|₹225.65-1.86%
|1,000
|₹0.05-50%
|1,09,800-1.21%
|1,3500%
|₹210.60%
|1,010
|₹0.05-75%
|14,4000%
|5,850-18.75%
|₹194.15-10.05%
|1,020
|₹0.05-66.66%
|36,9003.79%
|1,8000%
|₹196-1.65%
|1,030
|₹0.05-85.71%
|19,800-8.33%
|00%
|₹202.30%
|1,040
|₹0.15-25%
|14,8500%
|32,850-5.19%
|₹17122.05%
|1,050
|₹0.05-50%
|40,9503.40%
|7,200-11.11%
|₹165.6522.84%
|1,060
|₹0.050%
|34,2008.57%
|12,150-3.57%
|₹151.987.29%
|1,070
|₹0.05-90%
|33,300-6.32%
|49,9500.90%
|₹146.55-3.96%
|1,080
|₹0.05-75%
|76,500-9.09%
|43,650-19.83%
|₹124.3-15.89%
|1,090
|₹0.05-75%
|75,600-1.75%
|1,13,850-22.62%
|₹121-6.92%
|1,100
|₹0.05-88.88%
|1,05,750-26.33%
|1,02,6000%
|₹114.15-9.4%
|1,110
|₹0.05-88.88%
|1,37,700-0.97%
|40,950-9.90%
|₹103-6.36%
|1,120
|₹0.05-90.9%
|1,16,550-19.06%
|40,950-2.15%
|₹93-12.67%
|1,130
|₹0.05-88.88%
|1,33,200-16.61%
|54,450-1.62%
|₹81-10.44%
|1,140
|₹0.05-91.66%
|82,800-4.16%
|1,03,950-8.33%
|₹77.1-8.75%
|1,150
|₹0.05-92.3%
|95,850-20.52%
|70,200-11.86%
|₹58.6-16.93%
|1,160
|₹0.05-92.3%
|28,800-42.34%
|72,000-5.32%
|₹51-19.74%
|1,170
|₹0.05-94.11%
|89,550-11.94%
|1,17,900-4.02%
|₹40-26.8%
|1,180
|₹0.05-95%
|1,45,800-6.62%
|56,700-16%
|₹33-23.34%
|1,190
|₹0.05-96%
|1,16,550-26.42%
|3,13,200-23.76%
|₹21-38.68%
|1,200
|₹0.05-97.29%
|2,20,050-22.38%
|32,400-48.20%
|₹12.35-49.07%
|1,210
|₹0.5-80.39%
|30,150-43.69%
|38,250-54.78%
|₹1-93.42%
|1,220
|₹0.3-90.32%
|38,700-40.27%
|37,800-32.25%
|₹0.1-98.75%
|1,230
|₹9.0556.03%
|31,950-21.97%
|1,37,700-50.16%
|₹0.05-98.07%
|1,240
|₹18.6597.35%
|1,13,850-75.26%
|1,54,800-33.84%
|₹0.05-96.87%
|1,250
|₹27.0530.99%
|69,300-35.02%
|2,83,950-44.64%
|₹0.05-95.45%
|1,260
|₹3525.44%
|20,250-4.25%
|1,15,650-34.93%
|₹0.15-78.57%
|1,270
|₹23.556.32%
|8,1000%
|1,03,950-16%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|1,280
|₹30.65-0.48%
|5,4000%
|28,800-4.47%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,290
|₹78.518.93%
|2,2500%
|1,64,250-6.16%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,300
|₹8322.14%
|3,600-11.11%
|12,1500%
|₹0.150%
|1,310
|₹59.050%
|4500%
|1,83,1500%
|₹0.050%
|1,320
|₹104.954.37%
|2,7000%
|7,6500%
|₹0.551,000%
|1,340
|₹95.40%
|9000%
|4500%
|₹0.60%
|1,370
|₹146.81.76%
|4500%
As of 1:40 pm, the shares had recovered slightly and were trading at ₹1,017.30 down nearly 7%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
In the early trade, the stock was down 1.8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹1,173 per share. On the BSE, it dropped 1.5% to ₹1,175.1.Read More
Tata Consumer Products has set a record date for its rights issue of July 27, 2024, which happens to be a Saturday.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
