QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Consumer Products Ltd

Tata Consumer Products Ltd Option Chain

972.8
(0.28%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
18,900-28.81%₹306-2.23%920₹0.10%20,7006.97%
1,8000%₹2900%940₹0.05-83.33%2,7000%
--960₹0.05-90.9%4500%
--990₹0.850%9000%
7,2000%₹225.65-1.86%1,000₹0.05-50%1,09,800-1.21%
1,3500%₹210.60%1,010₹0.05-75%14,4000%
5,850-18.75%₹194.15-10.05%1,020₹0.05-66.66%36,9003.79%
1,8000%₹196-1.65%1,030₹0.05-85.71%19,800-8.33%
00%₹202.30%1,040₹0.15-25%14,8500%
32,850-5.19%₹17122.05%1,050₹0.05-50%40,9503.40%
7,200-11.11%₹165.6522.84%1,060₹0.050%34,2008.57%
12,150-3.57%₹151.987.29%1,070₹0.05-90%33,300-6.32%
49,9500.90%₹146.55-3.96%1,080₹0.05-75%76,500-9.09%
43,650-19.83%₹124.3-15.89%1,090₹0.05-75%75,600-1.75%
1,13,850-22.62%₹121-6.92%1,100₹0.05-88.88%1,05,750-26.33%
1,02,6000%₹114.15-9.4%1,110₹0.05-88.88%1,37,700-0.97%
40,950-9.90%₹103-6.36%1,120₹0.05-90.9%1,16,550-19.06%
40,950-2.15%₹93-12.67%1,130₹0.05-88.88%1,33,200-16.61%
54,450-1.62%₹81-10.44%1,140₹0.05-91.66%82,800-4.16%
1,03,950-8.33%₹77.1-8.75%1,150₹0.05-92.3%95,850-20.52%
70,200-11.86%₹58.6-16.93%1,160₹0.05-92.3%28,800-42.34%
72,000-5.32%₹51-19.74%1,170₹0.05-94.11%89,550-11.94%
1,17,900-4.02%₹40-26.8%1,180₹0.05-95%1,45,800-6.62%
56,700-16%₹33-23.34%1,190₹0.05-96%1,16,550-26.42%
3,13,200-23.76%₹21-38.68%1,200₹0.05-97.29%2,20,050-22.38%
32,400-48.20%₹12.35-49.07%1,210₹0.5-80.39%30,150-43.69%
38,250-54.78%₹1-93.42%1,220₹0.3-90.32%38,700-40.27%
37,800-32.25%₹0.1-98.75%1,230₹9.0556.03%31,950-21.97%
1,37,700-50.16%₹0.05-98.07%1,240₹18.6597.35%1,13,850-75.26%
1,54,800-33.84%₹0.05-96.87%1,250₹27.0530.99%69,300-35.02%
2,83,950-44.64%₹0.05-95.45%1,260₹3525.44%20,250-4.25%
1,15,650-34.93%₹0.15-78.57%1,270₹23.556.32%8,1000%
1,03,950-16%₹0.05-88.88%1,280₹30.65-0.48%5,4000%
28,800-4.47%₹0.05-75%1,290₹78.518.93%2,2500%
1,64,250-6.16%₹0.05-50%1,300₹8322.14%3,600-11.11%
12,1500%₹0.150%1,310₹59.050%4500%
1,83,1500%₹0.050%1,320₹104.954.37%2,7000%
7,6500%₹0.551,000%1,340₹95.40%9000%
4500%₹0.60%1,370₹146.81.76%4500%

Tata Consumer: Related NEWS

Q2 Miss Sends Tata Consumer Shares Crashing

Q2 Miss Sends Tata Consumer Shares Crashing

21 Oct 2024|01:44 PM

As of 1:40 pm, the shares had recovered slightly and were trading at ₹1,017.30 down nearly 7%.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Tata Consumer Profit Slumps, Shares Dip

Tata Consumer Profit Slumps, Shares Dip

31 Jul 2024|11:42 AM

In the early trade, the stock was down 1.8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹1,173 per share. On the BSE, it dropped 1.5% to ₹1,175.1.

Tata Consumer plunges ~3% following rights issue announcement

Tata Consumer plunges ~3% following rights issue announcement

24 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Tata Consumer Products has set a record date for its rights issue of July 27, 2024, which happens to be a Saturday.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

