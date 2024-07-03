iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Consumer Products Ltd Quarterly Results

955
(0.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

4,214.45

4,352.07

3,926.94

3,803.92

3,733.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,214.45

4,352.07

3,926.94

3,803.92

3,733.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

45.97

39.17

38.45

59.59

89.83

Total Income

4,260.42

4,391.24

3,965.39

3,863.51

3,823.61

Total Expenditure

3,615.33

3,701.79

3,513.14

3,323.07

3,211.24

PBIDT

645.09

689.45

452.25

540.44

612.37

Interest

98.69

93.6

42.83

33.19

27.56

PBDT

546.4

595.85

409.42

507.25

584.81

Depreciation

149.33

148

115.76

85.51

93.93

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

62.89

115.92

119.73

126.18

112.64

Deferred Tax

-25.16

17.78

-93.78

-19.97

19.06

Reported Profit After Tax

359.34

314.15

267.71

315.53

359.18

Minority Interest After NP

2.79

-1.07

-4.37

22.64

25.68

Net Profit after Minority Interest

364.42

290.32

216.63

278.87

338.24

Extra-ordinary Items

-22.87

-12

-127.81

-64.15

-10.65

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

387.29

302.32

344.44

343.02

348.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.78

3.05

2.28

3

3.64

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

98.94

95.28

95.28

92.9

92.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.3

15.84

11.51

14.2

16.4

PBDTM(%)

12.96

13.69

10.42

13.33

15.66

PATM(%)

8.52

7.21

6.81

8.29

9.61

Tata Consumer: Related NEWS

Q2 Miss Sends Tata Consumer Shares Crashing

Q2 Miss Sends Tata Consumer Shares Crashing

21 Oct 2024|01:44 PM

As of 1:40 pm, the shares had recovered slightly and were trading at ₹1,017.30 down nearly 7%.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More
Tata Consumer Profit Slumps, Shares Dip

Tata Consumer Profit Slumps, Shares Dip

31 Jul 2024|11:42 AM

In the early trade, the stock was down 1.8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹1,173 per share. On the BSE, it dropped 1.5% to ₹1,175.1.

Read More
Tata Consumer plunges ~3% following rights issue announcement

Tata Consumer plunges ~3% following rights issue announcement

24 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Tata Consumer Products has set a record date for its rights issue of July 27, 2024, which happens to be a Saturday.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Consumer Products Ltd

