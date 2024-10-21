Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.09
20.38
32.9
6.39
Op profit growth
11.33
19.47
64.41
-6.31
EBIT growth
12.08
21.37
41.62
0.42
Net profit growth
9.23
86.33
12.63
-17.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.83
13.3
13.4
10.83
EBIT margin
12.72
12.15
12.05
11.31
Net profit margin
7.53
7.38
4.77
5.62
RoCE
8.7
8.14
8.78
8.68
RoNW
1.57
1.51
1.08
1.42
RoA
1.28
1.23
0.86
1.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.71
10.78
5.81
7.51
Dividend per share
6.05
4.05
2.7
2.5
Cash EPS
7.13
6.53
2.36
4.52
Book value per share
164.3
157.71
149.9
116.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
65.56
58.5
50.11
26.71
P/CEPS
107.55
96.55
123.06
44.33
P/B
4.67
3.99
1.94
1.72
EV/EBIDTA
37.89
34.47
19.32
13.7
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25
-23.64
-25.29
-33.96
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
23.44
26.48
30.35
33.44
Inventory days
66.32
62.3
62.88
76.93
Creditor days
-60.36
-46.62
-35.18
-38.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-21.72
-20.53
-14.92
-15.63
Net debt / equity
-0.07
-0.09
0
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-0.69
-0.93
-0.02
0.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.01
-59.49
-56.14
-55.26
Employee costs
-8.43
-8.36
-9.18
-11.11
Other costs
-20.72
-18.83
-21.26
-22.77
