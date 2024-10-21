iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Consumer Products Ltd Shareholding Pattern

972.8
(0.28%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Tata Consumer Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

33.84%

33.84%

33.54%

33.54%

33.54%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

43.13%

43.02%

42.84%

42.85%

42.41%

Non-Institutions

23.02%

23.13%

23.57%

23.57%

24%

Total Non-Promoter

66.16%

66.16%

66.42%

66.42%

66.42%

Custodian

0%

0%

0.02%

0.02%

0.03%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.84%

Non-Promoter- 43.13%

Institutions: 43.13%

Non-Institutions: 23.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Tata Consumer: Related NEWS

Q2 Miss Sends Tata Consumer Shares Crashing

Q2 Miss Sends Tata Consumer Shares Crashing

21 Oct 2024|01:44 PM

As of 1:40 pm, the shares had recovered slightly and were trading at ₹1,017.30 down nearly 7%.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Tata Consumer Profit Slumps, Shares Dip

Tata Consumer Profit Slumps, Shares Dip

31 Jul 2024|11:42 AM

In the early trade, the stock was down 1.8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹1,173 per share. On the BSE, it dropped 1.5% to ₹1,175.1.

Tata Consumer plunges ~3% following rights issue announcement

Tata Consumer plunges ~3% following rights issue announcement

24 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Tata Consumer Products has set a record date for its rights issue of July 27, 2024, which happens to be a Saturday.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

