iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Consumer Profit Slumps, Shares Dip

31 Jul 2024 , 11:42 AM

Wednesday saw a decrease in the price of Tata Consumer Products shares following the release of the company’s first-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2024–2025 (Q1 FY25).

In the early trade, the stock was down 1.8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹1,173 per share. On the BSE, it dropped 1.5% to ₹1,175.1.

Compared to ₹316.5 crore in the same quarter last year, the consolidated net profit attributable to the company’s owners decreased 8.2% to ₹290.3 crore in Q1 FY25.

The FMCG behemoth said that its operating revenue increased by 16.3% to ₹4,352 crore in the most recent quarter, compared to ₹3,741.2 crore in the same period the previous year.

For the quarter that concluded on June 30, 2024, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, was ₹667.4 crore, with a margin of 15.3%.

Tata Consumer Products, formerly known as Tata Global Beverages Limited, saw a 14.5% YoY increase in its total branded business to ₹3,861.5 crore in the June quarter.

At ₹1,046.4 crore, the company’s contribution to overseas business increased by 17%. Additionally, non-branded business revenue climbed by 32.7% to ₹500.5 crore.

The CEO and managing director of TCPL, Sunil D’Souza, stated in his analysis of the findings, “Our growth businesses (Tata Sampann, RTD, Tata Soulfull, Tata SmartFoodz, Capital Foods, Organic India) recorded 66 per cent growth.”

Tata Starbucks, a 50:50 joint venture between Starbucks Corporation and Tata Consumer Products Ltd, expanded into four additional cities and added 17 net new shops in Q1 FY25, for a total of 438 locations across 65 cities.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Q1
  • result
  • Tata Consumer Products
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.