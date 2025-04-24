iifl-logo
Tata Consumer Products Q4 Profit Jumps 60% YoY to ₹345 Crore

24 Apr 2025 , 10:51 PM

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. released its Q4 FY25 result on April 23, after market hours, registering a 17.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue at ₹4,608 crore.

Even with the high top-line expansion, EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) fell 1.4% YoY to ₹621 crore. EBITDA margin narrowed by 250 basis points to 13.5%, due to increased input and operating costs.

Net profit for the quarter jumped to ₹345 crore, a significant increase from ₹216 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The profit was supported by an exceptional gain of ₹45 crore, compared to an exceptional loss of ₹215.8 crore in Q4 FY24.

The standout item comprised fair value gains of ₹120 crore on remeasurement of contingent considerations, offset by a ₹72 crore asset write-down and ₹3 crore restructuring costs.

India business revenue increased 18.4% YoY to ₹2,936 crore from ₹2,479 crore, reflecting sustained strong domestic growth. International business recorded a 13% YoY rise to ₹1,193 crore, led by better performance in international markets. The Board has announced an interim dividend of ₹8.25 per share, to be distributed on approval after the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and to be received prior to June 21, 2025.

