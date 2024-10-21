Tata Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Capital Raising Committee is scheduled to be held on July 23 2024 for proposed Rights Issue. Board considered and approved the following terms of the Rights Issue: a. Total number of Rights Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: 3,66,47,492 Rights Equity Shares each for an amount aggregating upto Rs.2,997.77 crore (assuming full subscription). b. Rights Issue Price: Rs.818 per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of ?817) per Rights Equity Share) c. Record date: Saturday, July 27, 2024 d. Rights Issue period: 1. Rights Issue Opening Date: Monday, August 5, 2024; 2. Rights Issue Closing Date: Monday, August 19, 2024 3. On-market renunciation period: Monday, August 5, 2024, to Monday August 12, 2024 4. Off-market renunciation: It is noted that the eligible equity shareholders will have to ensure that renunciation through off-market transfers are completed in such a manner that the rights entitlements are credited to the demat account of the renouncees on or prior to the Issue closing date. e. Outstanding Equity Shares: 1. Prior to the Rights Issue: 95,28,34, 816, equity shares of the Company. 2. Post Rights Issue#: 98,94,82,308 equity shares of the Company. #Assuming full subscription. f. Other terms of the Rights Issue: To be included in the Letter of Offer to be filed by the Company. g. Rights entitlement ratio and fractional entitlements: The Rights Equity Shares are being offered on a rights basis to Eligible Equity Shareholders in the ratio of 1 (one) Rights Equity Shares for every 26 (Twenty-six) fully paid-up Equity Shares held on the record date. For Rights Equity Shares being offered under this Issue, if the shareholding of any of the Eligible Equity Shareholders is less than 26 (Twenty-six) Equity Shares or not in the multiple of 26 (Twenty-six), the fractional entitlement of such Eligible Equity Shareholders shall be ignored in the computation of the Rights Entitlement. However, the Eligible Equity Shareholders whose fractional entitlements are being ignored, will be given preferential consideration for the allotment of one additional Rights Equity Share each if they apply for additional Rights Equity Shares over and above their Rights Entitlement, if any, subject to availability of Rights Equity Shares in the Issue post allocation towards rights entitlements applied for. Further, the Eligible Equity Shareholders holding less than 26 (Twenty-six) Equity Shares shall have zero Rights Entitlement in the Issue. Such Eligible Equity Shareholders are entitled to apply for additional Rights Equity Shares and will be given preference in the allotment of one additional Rights Equity Share if such Eligible Equity Shareholders apply for the additional Rights Equity Shares. However, they cannot renounce the same in favour of third parties and the application forms shall be non-negotiable h. Rights Equity Shares in abeyance: The Rights Entitlement on the Rights Equity Shares, the ownership of which is currently under dispute and including any court proceedings or are currently under transmission or are held in a demat suspense account and for which the Company has withheld the dividend, shall be held in abeyance and the application form along with the Rights Entitlement letter in relation to these Rights Entitlements shall not be dispatched pending resolution of the dispute or court proceedings or completion of the transmission or pending their release from the demat suspense account. On submission of such documents /records confirming the legal and beneficial ownership of the Rights Equity Shares with regard to these cases on or prior to the closing date of the Issue, to the satisfaction of the Company, the Company shall make available the Rights Entitlement on such Rights Equity Shares to the identified Eligible Equity Shareholder. i. ISIN for Rights Entitlement: INE192A20017 Additionally, the Capital Raising Committee also approved the Letter of Offer to be filed with he Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 23.07.2024)