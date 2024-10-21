iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Consumer Products Ltd Rights

952.6
(1.59%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Tata Consumer CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateRight Issue DateRecord DateRights RatioPremiumRemark
Rights23 Jul 202426 Jul 202427 Jul 20241:268171:26 Right Issue of Equity Shares
1:26 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED (500800) RECORD DATE 27.07.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Re.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.817/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 26 (Twenty Six) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 26/07/2024 DR-681/2024-2025 *All money payable at the time of Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.07.2024)

Tata Consumer: Related News

Q2 Miss Sends Tata Consumer Shares Crashing

Q2 Miss Sends Tata Consumer Shares Crashing

21 Oct 2024|01:44 PM

As of 1:40 pm, the shares had recovered slightly and were trading at ₹1,017.30 down nearly 7%.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More
Tata Consumer Profit Slumps, Shares Dip

Tata Consumer Profit Slumps, Shares Dip

31 Jul 2024|11:42 AM

In the early trade, the stock was down 1.8% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹1,173 per share. On the BSE, it dropped 1.5% to ₹1,175.1.

Read More
Tata Consumer plunges ~3% following rights issue announcement

Tata Consumer plunges ~3% following rights issue announcement

24 Jul 2024|12:47 PM

Tata Consumer Products has set a record date for its rights issue of July 27, 2024, which happens to be a Saturday.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More
Read More

