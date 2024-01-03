Where to Open a Demat Account?

To start trading, you need to open an online Demat account and find a Depository Participant (DP) – which could be a brokerage or a financial institution. You can also open an account by registering online at any of the credible broking firms.

When you open a Demat account with the DP, the actual shares are held by one of the national depositories</a>; National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) and the Central Depository Services India Ltd (CDSL).

Discount brokers and full-service brokers are the two categories of brokerage firms. A discount broker typically acts as a functionary. It carries out trades as per an investor’s instructions and offers equity and derivatives as products. Service brokers, on the other hand, in addition to the services provided by discount brokers, offer research and advisory services to investors, and a broader range of investment options such as initial public offerings (IPOs), mutual funds, and insurance.