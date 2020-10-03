To buy equity shares or derivatives like futures and options in the stock market, you will need to first deposit funds into your trading and demat account. But, what if you’re slightly short of funds? In such a case, a way to fund your purchases is to opt for a traditional loan from a bank or a financial institution. However, the high-interest rates associated with a loan can make it a risky proposition.
Alternatively, some stockbrokers in India offer you the option to avail a margin using the shares held in your demat account. So, if you already hold equity shares in your online Demat account, you could make use of these shares to buy securities in the stock market. Read on to find out more about this service and how it can impact your trading activity.
For an online demat account, the collateral amount is essentially a loan offered by a stockbroker against the shares held in your Demat account. The collateral amount is also referred to as the collateral margin. It can help you increase your trading limit by increasing the number of funds available in your trading account.
When you avail of this service, you pledge the shares held in your Demat account with your stockbroker. The stockbroker, in turn, provides you with a loan by enhancing your trading limit instead of disbursing cash. In exchange for providing this service, the broker usually charges a fixed percentage of interest.
When you pledge the securities available in your Demat account, they are held as collateral and are temporarily blocked. This prevents you from selling the securities till the margin availed by you is repaid to your stockbroker fully. Upon repayment of the margin along with the accrued interest, the collateral is released. You are then free to either sell or transfer the shares. In case you’re unable to repay the collateral amount, then the stockbroker can sell the pledged shares and recover the loan amount.
Some of the advantages of collateral margin while trading in the stock market are listed below:
While the collateral amount offers you plenty of benefits, keep in mind that if you fail to maintain the required funds or repay your stockbroker, you can lose the shares you would have pledged. All things considered, a collateral margin can enhance your profits, provided you exercise caution and plan your trades smartly.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.