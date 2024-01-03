Equities refer to small pieces of a company’s worth, considering all pending liabilities. If you are investing in a company by purchasing equities, you become an owner of the company in the same ratio as the equities bought. If you’re looking to turn a profit, the best way to do so is to sell the equities you’ve purchased when they grow in value. In some cases, depending on the percentage of equity shares owned, the shareholder can also have a right to vote on important decisions that are made by the Board of Directors.

Features of Owning Equity

Redeeming capital: If you have purchased equity shares from a company, then only you can claim the company’s value in case of liquidation. Another way to get a return on investment in equities is dividends, and trade the share when its value moves above your purchase price. Voting rights: If you purchase equity shares from a company, you become a partial owner with the right to vote at company meetings. Most people buy equities of publicly listed companies with a highly fragmented shareholder base, so it is usually left to the Board of Directors to handle all this as they are the appointed representatives of the company. Limited liability: Ordinary shareholders of a company are not impacted directly by the losses of a company. The only impact they will feel is in the depreciation of the value of the shares they hold, which would impact their net worth and their profit-turning prospects.

Types of Equity Funds

1. Shares:

This is the simplest way of buying shares in a company that you have faith in. The shares of the company will be appreciated within the time frame in which you want a return.

2. Equity-Mutual fund investments:

This is when several investors collect funds, and at least 60% of those are invested in equity shares of various companies. Mutual funds can be further divided into the following categories:

Large-cap equity funds: The fund invests only in large companies with stable returns.

Mid-cap: The fund’s investment thesis revolves around investing in companies of smaller size but with higher potential for growth. This is a balance between risk and potential reward.

Small-cap: investments are made in small and volatile companies with a high risk-to-reward ratio.

Multi-cap funds: These funds invest in companies of all sizes across a variety of sectors.

Mutual Funds are the way in which most people invest, as they are run by professional investors who make investment decisions for you.

Types of Equity Accounts

As per equity meaning, equity accounts represent the ownership value accredited to shareholders of a business, which expresses their claim to the assets when all the liabilities are netted. Some of the most popular types of equity accounts that come into view in a business are:

Common Stock: This is the basic ownership level in a company according to the equity definition . Once a shareholder buys common stock, they are entitled to vote and to earn dividends, which are some share of a company’s profit. It is usually issued at the time of a company’s foundation or whenever there is a capital raise. Preferred Stock: Preferred stockholders do not exercise any voting rights but prefer the claim on assets and profits. According to the equity meaning , this means in the event of liquidation, they would be entitled to the payment of dividends in preference to the common shareholders. Preferred stock might also carry features that could be convertible into common shares. Retained Earnings: Based on the equity meaning , they refer to profits retained by a firm after dividing the same to the shareholders in the form of dividends. The money retained then is re-invested in the business for funding growth, paying off debts, or holding for later expenses. Additional Paid-In Capital: It is the excess paid by shareholders over the par value of stock when stocks are issued. It is also known as extra contributions that can add a cushion to the capital stack. Treasury Stock: Going by the equity definition , when a corporation buys back its share, the same is called treasury stock. Such shares cannot be regarded as assets have no voting rights, and are also not entitled to receive the dividend. Treasury stock can be applied for various corporate purposes, such as employee stock plans.

3. Alternative Investment Funds:

In this, you invest in equity through various methods wherein each of those options has its investment thesis. You have to see not only which one suits your needs but also which one you can afford to invest in.

Benefits of Purchasing Equity

High risk, high reward: Equity shares can give high returns to the shareholders if the risk pays off. Investors enjoy the profits through dividend earnings as well as the appreciation of the company. Easy and efficient: You can invest in equity shares at any company through a stockbroker or financial planner. All you need is a Demat account to trade. Diversity: You can invest in equity shares across many thematic areas, from trading based on the capitalization of a company to equities of companies in a particular sector. Thus, equities lend to greater diversity for better and more stable returns.

Disadvantages of Owning Equity

High risk includes high losses, too: The possibility of earning through high returns is present, but the risk of loss is also high.

Linked to performance: Since there is a link between the equity shares and the market, their performance can fluctuate greatly and often take a turn for the worse.

Inflation risk: If a country’s economy experiences inflation, the company’s worth can fall which in turn will affect its shares and not provide the returns that were expected and impact the profits that were to be generated.

Risk of Liquidity: When a company is unable to repay its debts, it may opt for liquidation, which requires the shareholders to sell their shares at a price lower than the market price.

Social and Political fluctuation: The social and political climate of a country and the goals associated with the same can impact the growth of the company. This, in turn, impacts the profits generated and, therefore, the benefits that a shareholder could have received.

Who Should Invest in Equities?

Once you know equity’s meaning, you will know that while equity investments deliver long-term growth potential, their higher risks necessitate prudent planning. Young or risk-tolerant investors often benefit from equities’ fluctuations, as patience allows riding short-term volatility. Income-seekers favouring dividends likewise view equities positively, especially stable firms. However, personal goals and discomfort with risk must dictate one’s strategy.

How Shareholder Equity Works

According to equity meaning, shareholder equity emerges as assets outweighing liabilities upon settling all obligations. It equates to total assets minus total liabilities, shown on balance sheets. Going by the equity definition, positive equity signifies covering debts with holdings; negative equity signals distress. This gauge informs assessments of corporate health and stability.

Equity Shares Formula

Based on equity definition, equity shares derive from a basic calculation:

Shareholders’ Equity = Total Assets – Total Liabilities, a calculation revealing a company’s worth and ability to generate returns for investors. Understanding equity meaning and analyzing this formula allows stakeholders to gauge financial standing and make informed choices.

Conclusion:

Investing in equities is far from simple, and while most do it through a mutual fund, that requires a great deal of research, performance, and the fund manager’s credibility before deciding to park your money in such a fund. If you do have time and can dedicate the hours needed to understand trading equities or have a strong incentive to invest in a particular company, you may be able to dedicate yourself to the same entirely and invest directly in stocks. It is advisable to seek advice and help from someone with greater experience, given how volatile the asset class can be, like the experts at IIFL Securities.