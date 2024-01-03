What are the Different Tools can I use for my Financial Planning?

Having understood the concept of financial planning and the process flow, let us come to the tools for financial planning. There are several financial planning tools online but most of them are generic and cannot give you a customized solution. One of the ideas of these financial planning tools is to give a quick idea of how you need to go about your plan and the indicative corpus you need to work towards.

In this section, we look at some key tools for financial planning and understand how these financial planning tools in India can add value. Many of the financial planning tools online are simple to understand and easy to use, but you must at best use these as a starting point for your financial planning journey.

Different Tools for Financial Planning

The tools for financial planning are the instruments used to meet current and future financial goals through a structured and sound financial plan. Broadly, the financial planning tools fall under 4 categories. Here is a quick look at them.

Wealth-creation tools for financial planning Protection tools for financial planning Capital drawdown tools for financial planning Perpetuating wealth tools for financial planning

Let us look at each of these tools in detail.

Wealth-creation tools for financial planning

The wealth-growing or wealth creation financial planning tools catalyze you in building wealth over a longer period by leveraging on the principle of compounding of interest. The wealth creation tools for financial planning are ideally suited to meet financial goals that require big cash outlays in the future and include such goals as planning for retirement, planning for a luxury car, planning for the education of your child, Planning for a nest egg, etc.

Here are some of the examples of wealth creation tools for financial planning…

Mutual Funds wealth compounder

Mutual Funds SIP calculator

Direct Equity wealth compounder

Direct Equity SIP calculator

Retirement Calculator etc.

To make your money grow substantially over some time and to understand these wealth-growing tools, is often a trade-off between risk and returns. Normally, high risk is needed for higher returns but high risk by itself does not guarantee higher returns. It is this dilemma that these wealth creation tools capture to perfection.

These wealth creation tools are extremely important in the early stages of your financial planning journey as they do most of the value creation needed to meet your long-term goals. Normally, these tools leverage high-risk / high-return asset classes like equities, mutual funds, hybrid debt, REITs, etc.

Protection Tools for financial planning

Returns alone are not sufficient. You also need to protect against contingencies and risks to your plan. For example, you could have a robust portfolio that multiplies over time. However, if the portfolio is likely to be impacted negatively by a slowdown in the economy or in the event of you losing your job, or in the event of your unfortunate death, then you need to have a backup plan to manage such risks. This risk is managed through protection tools.

The Protection tools of financial planning have their main objectives to serve as a robust cushion of support to you and your family. Risk to your financial plan emanates from several sources including untimely death, devastation due to acts of God, accidents, illness or disability that happens to the person who is the breadwinner of the family, loss of job, business downturns, etc.

What exactly do these protection tools provide? These protection tools can either provide either a lump sum or partial cash infusion to you and your family in exigencies. Alternatively, such protection tools can also help reduce your risk through measures like beta hedging and option-based hedging. Remember that protection tools are not an alternative to wealth creation tools but they are an adjunct and must be used in conjunction with one another.

Here are some examples of how protection tools work…

Life cover calculator

Health insurance calculator

Pension plan calculator

Beta portfolio hedge estimator

Education plans with insurance

Property insurance calculator

Liability insurance calculator tools

Drawdown Tools for financial planning

A very important tool in financial planning is the drawdown calculator. When you retire with a corpus, you should ideally structure in such a way that you regularly withdraw part principal and part returns in such a way that over a time frame of 25 years you fully draw down your corpus. This can be done through a traditional drawdown calculator or SWP calculator. The SWP or Systematic Withdrawal Plan calculator has been the best analytical tool for a person to estimate how to draw down the corpus.

In a drawdown calculator tool, the person just needs to define the amount needed per month, the likely yield, and the corpus. The tool will immediately tell you how long the corpus will last. You can also simulate different options of time frame and withdrawals using the SWP calculator tool.

Perpetuation Tools for financial planning

This tool is about a smooth transition of your wealth to your family members. Such calculators include will-making, legacy planning, tax implication simulation, etc.

How to assess your current situation?

Financial planning begins where you stand now and tries to guide you to where you need to get in terms of your goals. You assess your current situation based on the following 3 parameters.

Assessment of current situation on Financial Goals

This is where you stand today vis-à-vis your long-term goals. Your financial objectives might include content and comfortable retirement, increased income for current spending, or college education for your children. During your assessment, you should be in a position to document all of your goals and the time frame in years. Once that is done, the most important thing to do is to prioritize your goals and assign resources accordingly.

Assessment of current situation on Financial Resources

This is more financial or monetary. A smart investment program considers the current financial situation as well as future circumstances. The idea at this stage is to categorize your financial assets as taxable, tax-free, high risk, low risk, high yield, low yield, etc. This exercise has to be done for each asset class so you arrive at risk-adjusted net worth.

Assessment of current situation on Risk Tolerance

Risk tolerance is the amount of risk you are willing and also capable of taking. This is considered the most actionable kind of risk. Each investor differs in the amount of risk he or she is willing to accept in an investment. Investors can generally be classified like conservative, moderate, aggressive and you can also have compromise positions between each of these extremes. Risk tolerance is normally defined by your comfort level with volatility. But risk tolerance also goes a step ahead and assesses how much risk you should be taking. Too much risk and too little risk can be equally bad.

What are the objectives of financial planning?

Financial planning has some clear objectives laid out. Here is an enumeration of some of the key objectives of financial planning.