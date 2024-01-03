Table of Content
Dividend plans of mutual funds made a lot of sense as long as the dividends were tax free in the hands of the investor. However, this benefit was withdrawn in two steps. Firstly, the Income Tax Act introduced dividend distribution tax (DDT) on dividends to be paid by the payer. This was tantamount to reduction of dividend. Subsequently, the dividends were made fully taxable two years back in the Union Budget resulting in no tax efficiency in dividends.
There is another answer called the systematic withdrawal plan. In a dividend plan, the fund in question can only pay dividends out of profits. This profits of the fund can either be in the form of interest/dividend received on the instruments or from capital gains on equity or debt. Both are uncertain. Now these dividends are also taxed at the peak rate.
One way out is to opt for a systematic withdrawal plan, where you create a corpus and gradually draw down the corpus via a systematic withdrawal plan or SWP. When you withdraw, there is a return component and there is a principal component in it. These become capital gains and hence are more tax efficient especially if they are long term in nature.
Let me put it this way. A systematic withdrawal plan is a mirror opposite of a systematic investment plan. An SIP is systematic investing, but what if you want to withdraw systematically? That is where systematic withdrawal plans (SWP) comes in handy. Instead of option for a tax-inefficient dividend plan, you can as well opt for systematic withdrawal plan.
Dividends can be only paid by mutual funds out of returns earned and not out of principal. These returns may be earned as dividends, interest or capital gains. That means; dividends are never assured; not even in debt funds. The other option is to structure a SWP to withdraw a fixed sum each month. While SIP is about regular investing to create corpus, the SWP is to gradually draw down the created corpus during retirement in a systematic way.
That is bang on target. Systematic withdrawal plans give you predictable and tax efficient method of planning your flows. Here is how SWPs are better than dividend plans.
Let us take the case of a private sector official who retires at 60 with a corpus of Rs.2 crore. That may look large, but the official has to take care of her needs for the next 20 years. Here is how it would work.
Let us assume she invests the entire Rs.2 crore in a liquid fund yielding around 5% annually. That will give an annual earning of Rs.10 lakhs per year as dividend or Rs.83,333 per month. That is lower than the income of Rs.1.00 lakh that the official is looking at. But, it gets worse if you also consider the tax angle.
There is also a tax angle to this When the liquid fund pays out Rs.83,333 per month as dividend, assuming you are in the 20% tax bracket after retirement, your net retention is just Rs.66,666. So in post-tax terms you are only now less than 70% of your monthly earnings.
Now, instead of putting it in a dividend plan of a liquid fund, you put it in a growth plan of a liquid fund and then plan systematic withdrawals. Here is how the Rs.2 crore corpus will be drawn down over 20 years. We are just showing annually instead of monthly, for simplicity, but you will get the hang of it.
|Year
|Corpus in liquid Fund
|Annual Interest income 5%
|Annual Withdrawal via SWP
|Closing Balance
|Year 1
|200,00,000
|10,00,000
|16,05,000
|193,95,000
|Year 2
|193,95,000
|9,69,750
|16,05,000
|187,59,750
|Year 3
|187,59,750
|9,37,988
|16,05,000
|180,92,738
|Year 4
|180,92,738
|9,04,637
|16,05,000
|173,92,374
|Year 5
|173,92,374
|8,69,619
|16,05,000
|166,56,993
|Year 6
|166,56,993
|8,32,850
|16,05,000
|158,84,843
|Year 7
|158,84,843
|7,94,242
|16,05,000
|150,74,085
|Year 8
|150,74,085
|7,53,704
|16,05,000
|142,22,789
|Year 9
|142,22,789
|7,11,139
|16,05,000
|133,28,929
|Year 10
|133,28,929
|6,66,446
|16,05,000
|123,90,375
|Year 11
|123,90,375
|6,19,519
|16,05,000
|114,04,894
|Year 12
|114,04,894
|5,70,245
|16,05,000
|103,70,138
|Year 13
|103,70,138
|5,18,507
|16,05,000
|92,83,645
|Year 14
|92,83,645
|4,64,182
|16,05,000
|81,42,828
|Year 15
|81,42,828
|4,07,141
|16,05,000
|69,44,969
|Year 16
|69,44,969
|3,47,248
|16,05,000
|56,87,217
|Year 17
|56,87,217
|2,84,361
|16,05,000
|43,66,578
|Year 18
|43,66,578
|2,18,329
|16,05,000
|29,79,907
|Year 19
|29,79,907
|1,48,995
|16,05,000
|15,23,903
|Year 20
|15,23,903
|76,195
|16,05,000
|-4,902
Here are the key takeaways from the above table.
The bottom line in the SWP model is that the corpus will last her till the age of 80, give her more to spend each month and also ensure that she pays out less as tax. SWP is like hitting multiple birds with one stone.
