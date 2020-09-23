Here is a look at the advantages of investing in SIP:

Simplicity of choice With SIP, you can start investing small amounts as small as Rs 500 each month and watch it grow. A SIP is not only simple and convenient to track, but also makes you save more.

Rupee Cost Averaging: The unique feature of SIP is the Rupee Cost Averaging, where you buy more units when the market is low and buy less when the market is high. This is because of the inherent feature of SIP, where at every market correction, you will buy more, reducing your cost of investment and higher gains.

Flexibility: SIP provides you with tremendous flexibility. Long-term commitments like investing in instruments like Public Provident Fund or Unit Linked Insurance Plans can be avoided with SIP. These are open ended funds to be withdrawn as per your choice, meaning they do not have a fixed tenor. You can either withdraw the full or a partial amount from your investment, without incurring any losses. The amount of investment is also flexible: it can be increased or decreased. Just remember to have a long investment horizon for wealth creation.

Higher returns: As compared to traditional fixed deposits or recurring deposits, SIP provides double the returns. This can help you beat the inflated costs.

Power of compounding: SIP operates on the principle of receiving compound interest on your investments. In other words, a small amount invested for a long time fetches better returns than a one-time investment.