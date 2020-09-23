|
|SIP investment
|One-time investment
|Tenor
|Can be withdrawn anytime without any monetary loss.
|Sudden withdrawal might attract charges, penalties, or might just not be allowed.
|Earnings
|Earns better during market lows. Investment yields higher returns because of the power of compounding.
|Earns better during market highs. The investment yields fixed income, which is lower than SIP.
|Protection from market volatility
|SIP can protect your investment from any potential market crash.
|One-time investment is not cushioned against market volatility. As such, this investment could be a major loss, if the market crashes.
|Knowledge of market
|This is a simple plan, and you do not require to have a thorough knowledge of the market.
|In many cases, one-time investments may either require expert counsel, or a thorough knowledge of the market.