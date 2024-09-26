Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|5500%
|₹1510%
|830
|₹0.050%
|1,79,300-9.94%
|00%
|₹132.10%
|840
|₹0.050%
|75,900-1.42%
|2,2000%
|₹1354.24%
|850
|₹0.050%
|1,73,250-20.05%
|-
|-
|860
|₹0.05-50%
|4,25,150-2.52%
|1,1000%
|₹99.850%
|870
|₹0.05-50%
|1,21,000-3.08%
|57,200-0.95%
|₹107.424.44%
|880
|₹0.05-50%
|2,87,100-25.42%
|10,4500%
|₹102.7525.99%
|890
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,62,250-8.09%
|1,33,650-15.62%
|₹9242.96%
|900
|₹0.05-75%
|13,18,900-16.70%
|20,3505.71%
|₹75.2540.26%
|910
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,15,500-21.05%
|20,900-11.62%
|₹73.1564.19%
|920
|₹0.05-80%
|3,38,250-37.37%
|63,250-5.73%
|₹59.172.05%
|930
|₹0.05-90.9%
|7,83,200-17.44%
|1,20,450-8.36%
|₹51.45104.57%
|940
|₹0.05-93.75%
|8,33,250-20.47%
|3,81,150-11.71%
|₹37.75141.98%
|950
|₹0.05-96.77%
|10,82,950-33.14%
|8,21,150-32.77%
|₹30279.74%
|960
|₹0.05-98.68%
|7,73,300-18.25%
|13,86,000-31.22%
|₹20.05340.65%
|970
|₹0.05-99.52%
|15,86,7508.09%
|11,34,650-65.75%
|₹9.45250%
|980
|₹0.05-99.72%
|11,24,75040.74%
|5,65,950-80.45%
|₹0.5-69.69%
|990
|₹0.2-99.26%
|4,06,450-10.53%
|30,82,750-64.97%
|₹0.05-95%
|1,000
|₹9.1-75.13%
|15,02,600-26.42%
|10,13,100-55.61%
|₹0.05-92.3%
|1,010
|₹16-65.25%
|1,75,450-34.63%
|10,82,950-45.66%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|1,020
|₹28-50%
|2,59,050-35.21%
|7,12,800-48.87%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,030
|₹37.8-42.94%
|5,16,450-23.65%
|8,99,800-47.05%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,040
|₹47-38.07%
|5,68,700-17.93%
|16,40,650-46.04%
|₹0.05-80%
|1,050
|₹60-30.02%
|5,14,800-30.09%
|8,62,950-42.01%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,060
|₹67.5-29.35%
|6,43,500-14.47%
|10,57,650-35.9%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,070
|₹79.6-24.9%
|2,78,300-20.56%
|22,26,950-31.59%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,080
|₹88-24.1%
|5,56,050-29.15%
|13,21,100-47.90%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,090
|₹97.2-22.85%
|3,02,500-25.57%
|57,38,700-35.75%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,100
|₹109-19.76%
|3,39,900-40.23%
|10,87,350-29.44%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,110
|₹118.2-19.12%
|1,86,450-9.84%
|11,94,600-20.05%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,120
|₹125.55-19%
|1,39,150-16.22%
|9,15,200-26.69%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,130
|₹137.3-16.78%
|1,19,350-18.11%
|8,78,350-8.63%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,140
|₹150-15.15%
|38,500-51.38%
|25,86,650-9.66%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,150
|₹158-15.16%
|1,60,600-33.02%
|4,91,150-30.34%
|₹0.050%
|1,160
|₹166.35-16.94%
|69,300-1.56%
|1,82,050-10.05%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,170
|₹179.1-10.85%
|25,850-9.61%
|2,19,450-6.11%
|₹0.050%
|1,180
|₹191.35-11.82%
|29,7001.88%
|1,73,800-4.53%
|₹0.050%
|1,190
|₹203.35-6.5%
|51,700-6.93%
|17,62,200-8.06%
|₹0.050%
|1,200
|₹205.7-12.65%
|97,900-32.57%
|84,150-4.96%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,210
|₹221.35-10.02%
|10,4500%
|2,37,600-1.36%
|₹0.050%
|1,220
|₹231.35-9.45%
|11,55016.66%
|78,650-0.69%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,230
|₹24166.2%
|1,6500%
|1,39,7000%
|₹0.050%
|1,240
|₹250-9.28%
|1,650-25%
|1,32,550-5.11%
|₹0.050%
|1,250
|₹262.7-8.4%
|6,600-33.33%
|2,45,8500%
|₹0.050%
|1,260
|₹271.35-8.78%
|5,50042.85%
|33,5500%
|₹0.050%
|1,270
|-
|-
|1,20,450-0.90%
|₹0.050%
|1,280
|₹3160.04%
|3,3000%
|6,68,800-0.97%
|₹0.050%
|1,300
|₹315.8-6.17%
|22,550-10.86%
