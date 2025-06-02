iifl-logo
Tata Motors’ May sales drop to 70,187 units; stock slips

2 Jun 2025 , 12:53 PM

Tata Motors’ share is trading about 1% lower in Monday’s intraday session after the auto major announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025.

The business posted an 8.60% year-on-year decline in its total vehicle sales for May 2025. The automaker reported a sales of 70,187 units across domestic and international markets in May 2025. In the previous comparable period, the business logged sales of 76,766 units, as per the company’s filing with the bourses.

The company’s total sales in the domestic markets slipped as much as 10% y-o-y to 67,429 units in May 2025. In May 2024, it recorded sales of 75,173 units. The business said that its commercial vehicle sales declined 5%. It sold 28,147 units in May 2025 against 29,691 units in May 2024.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MH&ICV) within the commercial vehicles segment stood at 12,406 units. This included sales of 12,987 units.

However, total MH&ICV sales witnessed a marginal growth at 13,614 units in May 2025 against 13,532 units in the previous corresponding period.

The stated figures include combined sales of Tata Motors Passengers Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electricity Mobility Limited.

At around 12.37 PM, Tata Motors was trading 0.20% lower at ₹718.05 per piece, against the previous close of ₹719.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday low of ₹707.40.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

