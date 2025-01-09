Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 9 Oct 2024

TATA MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., November 8, 2024 has approved the audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 11 Jul 2024

TATA MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of board meeting approving financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

Proposed Merger of Tata Motors Finance Limited, a step down subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited (TML or the Company) with Tata Capital Limited Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 51 read with Schedule III of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL), a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the Board of Directors of Tata Capital Limited (TCL) have, at their respective Board Meetings held today, i.e., June 4, 2024, approved the Scheme of Arrangement (the Scheme) amongst TMFL and TCL and their respective shareholders under Sections 230 to 232 read with Section 52 and Section 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws, which, inter alia, provides for (a) amalgamation of TMFL with and into TCL; (b) reduction of securities premium account of TCL. The Scheme is, inter alia, subject to the sanction of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), requisite approvals of respective shareholders and creditors of TMFL and TCL, as applicable and as may be directed by the NCLT and requisite regulatory/statutory approvals (including that of the Reserve Bank of India and Stock Exchanges). Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, has approved incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary with the proposed name as TML Commercial Vehicles Limited or such other name as may be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 15 Apr 2024

Dividend & Audited Results The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend Rs 6 per Ordinary share of Rs. 2 each (Rs 3 normal dividend and Rs. 3 special dividend) and Rs. 6.20 per A Ordinary Share of Rs 2 each (Rs 3.10 normal dividend and and Rs. 3.1 special dividend). for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend Rs 6 per Ordinary share of Rs. 2 each (Rs 3 normal dividend and Rs. 3 special dividend) and Rs. 6.20 per A Ordinary Share of Rs 2 each (Rs 3.10 normal dividend and and Rs. 3.1 special dividend). for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the Date of the 79th AGM of the Company The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the date of the 79th AGM of The Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024) Pursuant to Reg 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed the newspaper advertisement for the financial result of Tata Motors Limited for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024., published on May 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 15 Jan 2024