|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|TATA MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., November 8, 2024 has approved the audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|TATA MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of board meeting approving financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Intimation of Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Jun 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|Proposed Merger of Tata Motors Finance Limited, a step down subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited (TML or the Company) with Tata Capital Limited Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 51 read with Schedule III of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL), a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the Board of Directors of Tata Capital Limited (TCL) have, at their respective Board Meetings held today, i.e., June 4, 2024, approved the Scheme of Arrangement (the Scheme) amongst TMFL and TCL and their respective shareholders under Sections 230 to 232 read with Section 52 and Section 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws, which, inter alia, provides for (a) amalgamation of TMFL with and into TCL; (b) reduction of securities premium account of TCL. The Scheme is, inter alia, subject to the sanction of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), requisite approvals of respective shareholders and creditors of TMFL and TCL, as applicable and as may be directed by the NCLT and requisite regulatory/statutory approvals (including that of the Reserve Bank of India and Stock Exchanges). Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, has approved incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary with the proposed name as TML Commercial Vehicles Limited or such other name as may be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|Dividend & Audited Results The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend Rs 6 per Ordinary share of Rs. 2 each (Rs 3 normal dividend and Rs. 3 special dividend) and Rs. 6.20 per A Ordinary Share of Rs 2 each (Rs 3.10 normal dividend and and Rs. 3.1 special dividend). for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend Rs 6 per Ordinary share of Rs. 2 each (Rs 3 normal dividend and Rs. 3 special dividend) and Rs. 6.20 per A Ordinary Share of Rs 2 each (Rs 3.10 normal dividend and and Rs. 3.1 special dividend). for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the Date of the 79th AGM of the Company The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the date of the 79th AGM of The Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024) Pursuant to Reg 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed the newspaper advertisement for the financial result of Tata Motors Limited for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024., published on May 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|TATA MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Further we would like to inform you that as per the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company had intimated its Designated Persons that Trading Window would remain closed from December 25 2023 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date said financial results are declared to the stock exchanges. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations we would like to also inform you that post announcement of the aforesaid Financial Results to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited the Company will schedule an Analyst/Investors call on the same day which would also be hosted on the Companys website at www.tatamotors.com. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Tata Motors Limited at its meeting held today i.e., February 2, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the standalone financial results alongwith Auditors Report thereon and the unaudited consolidated financial results along with Limited review report thereon, for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 . Also enclosed herewith is a copy of press release with regard to aforesaid financial results for third quarter ended December 31, 2023. The above information is being made available on the Companys website at www.tatamotors.com. The Board meeting commenced at 11.30 (IST) and concluded at 16.00 p.m (IST) Appointment of Senior Management personnel (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.Read More
Domestic-wise, Tata Motors sold 73,246 units for November 2024 against 72,647 units for the same month last year.Read More
The facility is managed by Tata International Vehicle Applications (TIVA) and complies with government guidelines for environmentally safe dismantling.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
In October 2024, Tata Motors Limited sold 82,682 cars in the domestic and foreign markets, up from 82,954 units in October 2023.Read More
Jaguar alone saw 5,961 vehicles sold during the quarter, while Land Rover recorded 81,342 units sold.Read More
The agreement is designed to streamline processes and enhance service delivery, strengthening the relationship between both organizations.Read More
Production in Q2 FY25 was limited to 86,000 units, a 7% decrease from 93,000 units in the previous year, due to aluminium supply difficulties.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.