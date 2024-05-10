To the Members of Tata Motors Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Tata Motors Limited (the "Company") and its joint operation which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Recognition of deferred tax asset on unused tax losses See Note 28 to standalone financial statements The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit As detailed in note 28 of the standalone financial statements, during the year, the Company has recognized deferred tax assets (DTA) of Rs. 1,248.90 crores on brought forward business losses. In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence. The Company assesses its ability to recover the DTA at the end of each reporting period which is based on an assessment of the probability that future taxable income will be available against which the carried forward unused tas losses can be utilised. Test of Controls: As per the assessment done by the Company, it expects to earn sufficient taxable profits based on improved business performance and reduction in interest costs in line with the plans for a reduction in net debt in subsequent years which enables the Company to utilize its carried forward unused tax losses with in permissible time as per income tax provisions. We tested the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of management review controls over the key inputs and assumptions used to produce future projections of taxable profits. Recognition of DTA involves the assessment of its recoverability within the permissible time frame requiring a significant estimate of the financial projections, and availability of sufficient future taxable income. Considering the history of losses, complexity, and judgment involved in the assessment of recovery of deferred tax assets, the matter is considered to be a Key Audit Matter. Test of details: • Evaluated the historical forecasting accuracy of key assumptions such as volume, revenue and profit before tax, by comparing them to the actual results. • Read minutes of meetings to verify that the budget has been approved by the Board of Directors. • Performed sensitivity analysis on key inputs and assumptions, to independently estimate a range for comparison and its impact on future taxable income. • Checked arithmetical accuracy of calculation of deferred tax. • Involved a taxation specialist to verify the computation of Income, related tax, and the impact of open litigations on the tax provision. • Performed necessary procedures to verify the accuracy of amounts disclosed in the financial statements, and adequacy of disclosures made for compliance with applicable Indian Accounting Standards and accounting principles generally accepted in India. Valuation of defined benefit obligation (pension) See Note 37 to standalone financial statements The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Company operates an exempt pension scheme (Scheme) for its employees. Based on the managements assessment, the exempt status of the Scheme calls for an automatic cancellation at the end of three consecutive years of losses, which the Company has had over financial years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22. Further, the Company had applied to the Employee Provided Fund Organization (EPFO) to surrender the scheme in 2019. However, the said application has not been accepted by EPFO till date. In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence. Separately, on November 4, 2022, the Honble Supreme Court in petition by different individuals ruled that those that were members of a statutory pension fund as on September 1, 2014, can exercise a joint option with their employer to contribute funds beyond the statutory limit and opt to draw pension out of it basis their last 5 years average salary. Accordingly, the Company has determined the list of employees who have opted for the above option given by the Honble Supreme Court and has approved the same on the EPFOs portal along with a communication to the EPFO that the Company shall fund the additional liability estimated through actuarial valuation. Test of Controls: While the Company believes that their scheme should now be handled by the EPFO, since the same has not been accepted, the Company has involved an actuarial expert to evaluate pension liability per Ind AS-19 - Employee Benefits. Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key controls over the assumptions and membership data used in valuation of defined benefit obligation (pension). Significant effort has gone into interpreting the Honble Supreme Court Order and determining the amount, including the completeness of the details considered, that would have significant effect on estimating the additional pension liability. The risk is that the judgements used for valuation are inappropriate and could lead to an error resulting into an inappropriate valuation of additional pension liabilities. Test of details: • Evaluated the competence, capability and objectivity of the Companys external actuarial expert who performed the valuation of additional pension liability. • Assessed the assumptions used by managements external actuarial expert in valuing the amount of additional pension liability. • Evaluated the managements assessment with respect to interpretation of Supreme Court order for determination of pensionable salary. • Tested the underlying base data for employees who applied for exercising the joint option, which was used for valuation of additional pension liability. • Evaluated the adequacy of the Companys disclosures with respect the additional pension liability

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. The respective Management and Board of Directors of the companies are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of each company and for preventing and detecting frauds other irregularities; selection and application of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the respective Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the ability of each company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the respective Board of Directors intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of each company

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company and such other entity included in the standalone financial statements of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because orthe adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(B) (f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company and its joint operation companies incorporated in India as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors of the respective companies, none of the directors of the companies is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. the modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(A)(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and its joint operation company incorporated in India and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The standalone financial statements disclose the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on the financial position of the Company and its joint operation - Refer Note 38 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts Refer Note 49(ii) to the standalone financial statements.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company or its joint operation companies incorporated in India.

d. (i) The management of the Company and its joint operation companies incorporated in India whose financial statements has been audited under the Act has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 48(iv) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company and its joint operation companies incorporated in India to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company and its joint operation companies incorporated in India ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management of the Company and its joint operation companies incorporated in India whose financial statements has been audited under the Act has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 48(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company and its joint operation companies incorporated in India from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company and its joint operation companies incorporated in India shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement. e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 21(B)(g) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the joint operation company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act. f. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company and its joint operation companies have used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares:

i. In respect of the Company, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database layer to log any direct data changes for all the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of account.

ii. In respect of the Company, in the absence of coverage of audit trail (edit log) with respect to database level in the independent auditors report in relation to controls at the service organisation for accounting software used for preparation of financial statements, which is operated by third- party software service provider, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature of the database level of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

iii. In respect of the joint operation companies, the accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, the feature has not been enabled throughout the year.

Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Company is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Further, with respect to the joint operation companies included in the standalone financial statements, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 197 of the Act are not applicable to the joint operation companies incorporated in India since none of these companies is a public company.

For B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022

Shiraz Vastani

Partner

Membership No.: 103334 ICAI

UDIN:24103334BKGEOP3218

Place: Mumbai

Date: 10 May 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Tata Motors Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (i) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written have been obtained and for inward goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans to employees and companies and made investments in companies, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not made any investments in or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans as below:

Particulars Loans (Rs. in crores) Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiaries* 271.77 Others - Employees 17.82 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries* 790.42 Others - Employees 49.90

*As per the Companies Act, 2013

(b) According to the information and explanations to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantees or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the receipts have been regular except in case of two wholly-owned subsidiaries outside India where cumulative principal amount of Rs. 619 crores and cumulative interest amount of Rs 176 crores which was due for repayment in earlier years has not been collected as at 31 March 2024, since management believes that these amounts are not recoverable as these subsidiaries are in losses and the amounts have been provided for in the financial statements of the Company. Loans amounting to Rs 110.12 crores have been given to another three wholly owned subsidiaries which is repayable on demand. As informed to us, the Company has not demanded repayment of the loan during the year. Thus, there has been no default on the part of the party to whom the money has been lent. The payment of interest has been regular. Further, the Company has given advance in the nature of loans to two suppliers as mentioned below:

Name of the entity Amount (Rs. Crores) Remarks Ganage Pressings Private Limited 5.00 These amounts were due for repayment in earlier years but have not been collected as at 31 March 2024. The Company is in litigation with parties. Rojee Tasha Stampings Private Limited 21.00

(d) According to the information and explanations to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given except in case of two wholly-owned subsidiaries outside India and two suppliers as reported in para iii(c) above. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment except for the following loans or advances in the nature of loans to its Promoters and related parties as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"):

Related Parties (Rs. in crores) Aggregate of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 255.77 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of Repayment (B) - Total (A+B) 255.77 Percentage of loans 88%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and security given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year. In respect of unclaimed deposits, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and services provided by it and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, except for Provident fund dues referred to in Note 38 to the standalone financial statements. With regard to the contribution under the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976 (the scheme), the Company has sought exemption from making contribution to the scheme since it has its own Life Cover Scheme. The Company has made an application on August 31, 2020 seeking an extension of exemption from contribution to the Scheme for a period of 3 years, approval of which is awaited.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. We draw attention to Note 38 to the financial statements which more fully explains the matter regarding nonpayment of provident fund contribution pursuant to Supreme Court judgement dated 28 February 2019.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Gross Demand (Rs. in crores) Paid under protest (Rs. in crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.46 0.46 AY 1992-93 and AY 1996-97 High Court 85.01 85.01 AY 2006-07 to AY 2012- 13 and erstwhile Tata Finance Limited matters Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 93.48 90.83 AY 2013-14, AY 2016-17, AY 2020-21 to AY 2022- 23 and erstwhile Tata Motors Drivelines Limited AY 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Duty of excise 89.44 - 2002-2003 to 2015-16 Supreme Court 13.70 0.15 1991-92, 1992-93, 2002-03, 2005-06, 2006-07 and 2012-13 High Court 325.85 11.59 1991-92, 1992-93, 1993-94, 199495, 1997-98 and 1999 to 2018 The Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 13.63 1.64 1995-96, 1997-98, 2000 to 2015 and 2017-18 Appellate Authority upto Commissioners level Finance Act, 2014 Service tax 129.15 6.66 2004-05 to 2017-18 The Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 144.67 1.00 2004-05 to 2013-14 Appellate Authority upto Commissioners level Sales Tax Sales tax 17.58 2.30 1990-91, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 200203 to 2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13 and 2017-18 High Court 266.65 6.00 1992-93, 1996-98, 1999-2000, 2003-04, 2005-06 to 2007-08, 2009-10 to 2019 and 2020-21 The Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 533.23 52.19 1996-97 and 1999-2000 to 2023-24 Appellate Authority upto Commissioners level Customs Act, 1962 Duty of customs 3.90 3.90 2011-12 Supreme Court 7.49 3.11 2008-09 High Court 4.70 2019-20 The Custom,Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 3.02 - 2019-20 Appellate Authority upto Commissioners level Goods and Services Tax Goods and Services tax 248.48 10.01 2017-18 and 2018-19 High Court 17.56 0.12 2018-19 The Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal 69.73 5.15 2016-2017 to 2023- 2024 Appellate Authority upto Commissioners level

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of inter-corporate deposits/ loans amounting to 6,372 crores which are repayable on demand, such inter-corporate deposits / loans have not been demanded for repayment during the current year, and with respect to these inter-corporate deposits / loans the Company has not defaulted in payment of interest thereon to any lender. In respect of other loans, according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, as at 31 March 2024 we report that the funds raised on short term basis of Rs. 10,436.65 crores have been used for long term investment.

(e) According to the information and explanations to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Group has five CICs which are registered with the Reserve Bank of India and two CICs which are not required to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) (a) The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of Section 135 (5) are not applicable to the Company.

Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022

Shiraz Vastani

Partner

Membership No.: 103334 ICAI

UDIN:24103334BKGEOP3218

Place: Mumbai

Date: 10 May 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Tata Motors Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act (Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Tata Motors Limited ("the Company") and such company incorporated in India under the Act which is its joint operation company as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, the Company and such company incorporated in India which is its joint operation company have, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by such companies considering the essential components of such internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The respective companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the respective company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide for reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisationsof management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies of or procedures may deteriorate.

For B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022

Shiraz Vastani

Partner

Membership No.: 103334 ICAI

UDIN:24103334BKGEOP3218

Place: Mumbai

Date: 10 May 2024