Tata Motors Ltd EGM

779.5
(0.67%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Tata Motors CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM29 Mar 202430 Apr 2024
Attached please find the notices convening separate meetings of the Equity Shareholders, i.e., Ordinary and A Ordinary Shareholders of Tata Motors Limited pursuant to the Orders of the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench Please find enclosed summary proceedings, voting results and scrutinizers report of A Ordinary Shareholders Meeting convened pursuant to the direction of NCLT. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)

Tata Motors: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

9 Jan 2025|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, BHEL, Hindalco, Lupin, etc.

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th December 2024

13 Dec 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Zomato, Tata Motors, Bajel Projects, etc.

Tata Motors Sees Marginal Sales Growth in November

Tata Motors Sees Marginal Sales Growth in November

2 Dec 2024|03:49 PM

Domestic-wise, Tata Motors sold 73,246 units for November 2024 against 72,647 units for the same month last year.

Tata Motors Launches Pune Facility to Scrap 21,000 Vehicles Annually

Tata Motors Launches Pune Facility to Scrap 21,000 Vehicles Annually

1 Dec 2024|01:48 AM

The facility is managed by Tata International Vehicle Applications (TIVA) and complies with government guidelines for environmentally safe dismantling.

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 11th November 2024

11 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories, etc.

Tata Motors Shares Dive 11% in a month

Tata Motors Shares Dive 11% in a month

5 Nov 2024|12:42 PM

In October 2024, Tata Motors Limited sold 82,682 cars in the domestic and foreign markets, up from 82,954 units in October 2023.

Tata Motors Sees 11% Decline in Q2 Global Sales, JLR Down 10%

Tata Motors Sees 11% Decline in Q2 Global Sales, JLR Down 10%

9 Oct 2024|04:04 PM

Jaguar alone saw 5,961 vehicles sold during the quarter, while Land Rover recorded 81,342 units sold.

Tata Motors Finance and Bank of India Join Hands for Commercial Vehicle Financing

Tata Motors Finance and Bank of India Join Hands for Commercial Vehicle Financing

8 Oct 2024|04:11 PM

The agreement is designed to streamline processes and enhance service delivery, strengthening the relationship between both organizations.

Jaguar Land Rover sales slip 3% in Q2

Jaguar Land Rover sales slip 3% in Q2

8 Oct 2024|12:06 PM

Production in Q2 FY25 was limited to 86,000 units, a 7% decrease from 93,000 units in the previous year, due to aluminium supply difficulties.

