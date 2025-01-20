iifl-logo-icon 1
PG Electroplast Ltd Key Ratios

855
(-0.75%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:09:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.69

Op profit growth

-90.86

EBIT growth

-92.45

Net profit growth

-148.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.14

6.57

EBIT margin

0.98

6.79

Net profit margin

-3.88

4.21

RoCE

1.26

RoNW

-2.23

RoA

-1.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

16.74

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.99

15.08

Book value per share

89.81

43.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

-2.59

P/B

0.23

EV/EBIDTA

60.88

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0.51

-22.81

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

41.66

Inventory days

33.35

Creditor days

-57.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.2

-5.09

Net debt / equity

0.44

1.36

Net debt / op. profit

25.8

2.22

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-86.73

-87.17

Employee costs

-5.23

-2.06

Other costs

-6.88

-4.18

