|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.69
Op profit growth
-90.86
EBIT growth
-92.45
Net profit growth
-148.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.14
6.57
EBIT margin
0.98
6.79
Net profit margin
-3.88
4.21
RoCE
1.26
RoNW
-2.23
RoA
-1.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
16.74
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.99
15.08
Book value per share
89.81
43.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
-2.59
P/B
0.23
EV/EBIDTA
60.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0.51
-22.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
41.66
Inventory days
33.35
Creditor days
-57.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.2
-5.09
Net debt / equity
0.44
1.36
Net debt / op. profit
25.8
2.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-86.73
-87.17
Employee costs
-5.23
-2.06
Other costs
-6.88
-4.18
