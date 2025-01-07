Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
703.2
639.41
399.42
366.35
yoy growth (%)
9.97
60.08
9.02
40.76
Raw materials
-556.51
-503.72
-309.12
-281.07
As % of sales
79.13
78.77
77.39
76.72
Employee costs
-54.99
-53.94
-34.91
-32.87
As % of sales
7.82
8.43
8.74
8.97
Other costs
-41.93
-41.83
-30.82
-31.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.96
6.54
7.71
8.65
Operating profit
49.76
39.91
24.55
20.7
OPM
7.07
6.24
6.14
5.65
Depreciation
-18.01
-16.31
-11.73
-10.58
Interest expense
-18.43
-14.75
-10.64
-9.9
Other income
2.62
2.46
5.31
3.13
Profit before tax
15.93
11.31
7.48
3.36
Taxes
-3.5
-6.69
0
0
Tax rate
-21.98
-59.14
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.43
4.62
7.48
3.36
Exceptional items
-0.81
-2
0
0
Net profit
11.61
2.61
7.48
3.36
yoy growth (%)
344.31
-65.06
122.64
76.42
NPM
1.65
0.4
1.87
0.91
