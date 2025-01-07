iifl-logo-icon 1
PG Electroplast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

979.75
(-1.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

703.2

639.41

399.42

366.35

yoy growth (%)

9.97

60.08

9.02

40.76

Raw materials

-556.51

-503.72

-309.12

-281.07

As % of sales

79.13

78.77

77.39

76.72

Employee costs

-54.99

-53.94

-34.91

-32.87

As % of sales

7.82

8.43

8.74

8.97

Other costs

-41.93

-41.83

-30.82

-31.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.96

6.54

7.71

8.65

Operating profit

49.76

39.91

24.55

20.7

OPM

7.07

6.24

6.14

5.65

Depreciation

-18.01

-16.31

-11.73

-10.58

Interest expense

-18.43

-14.75

-10.64

-9.9

Other income

2.62

2.46

5.31

3.13

Profit before tax

15.93

11.31

7.48

3.36

Taxes

-3.5

-6.69

0

0

Tax rate

-21.98

-59.14

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.43

4.62

7.48

3.36

Exceptional items

-0.81

-2

0

0

Net profit

11.61

2.61

7.48

3.36

yoy growth (%)

344.31

-65.06

122.64

76.42

NPM

1.65

0.4

1.87

0.91

