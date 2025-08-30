PG Electroplast Appoints Girish Chander as CEO of Subsidiary PG Technoplast

PG Electroplast Ltd has appointed Girish Chander as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its subsidiary PG Technoplast Pvt Ltd, with effect from August 29, 2025. The decision was approved at the board meeting of PG Technoplast on August 28, 2025. The company later shared the update in line with Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements.

Chander brings nearly three decades of work experience, including over 20 years in the air-conditioning industry. He is a Production Engineering graduate from PEC, Chandigarh, and completed a leadership development programme in 2023. During his career, he has worked with several well-known companies, among them Vardhman Spinning Mills, Whirlpool India, LG Electronics India, Carrier Midea India, and Havells India.

PG Electroplast said the new CEO will be expected to guide PG Technoplast’s next stage of expansion, while improving efficiency and strengthening processes across the business. PG Electroplast shares dipped 1.5% on Friday closing at ₹532.85. PG Electroplast shares have dipped 34% in the last month, 47% in the year-to-date, and gained a marginal 1.47% in the last year.

