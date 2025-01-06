iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PG Electroplast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

996.4
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PG Electroplast Ltd

PG Electroplast FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.93

11.31

7.48

3.36

Depreciation

-18.01

-16.31

-11.73

-10.58

Tax paid

-3.5

-6.69

0

0

Working capital

-9.53

52.17

-13.2

21.81

Other operating items

Operating

-15.1

40.48

-17.45

14.58

Capital expenditure

35.05

103.71

28.16

-23.57

Free cash flow

19.94

144.19

10.7

-8.98

Equity raised

318.02

271.61

213.67

206.59

Investing

0.17

0

0

0

Financing

127.15

183.93

113.73

105.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

465.28

599.73

338.11

302.66

PG Electroplast : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PG Electroplast Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.