we would like to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, May 22, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1.Sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company. Sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from 1(One) equity share aving face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only), fully paid-up into10 (Ten) quity shares having face value of Rs. 1/- each (Rupee One Only) fully paid-up, ubject to approval of shareholders of the Company. The Record Date for such ub-division/split of equity shares will be intimated in due course. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that PG ELECTROPLAST LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PG ELECTROPLAST LTD. (533581) RECORD DATE 10.07.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/07/2024 DR-670/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE457L01011 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.07.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240701-12 dated July 01, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code PG ELECTROPLAST LTD. (533581) New ISIN No. INE457L01029 Remarks Sub-Division of the Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 10-07-2024 (DR- 670/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.07.2024)