PG Electroplast Ltd Summary

PG Electroplast Limited was incorporated on March 17, 2003 as a Private Limited Company with the name PG Electroplast Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to PG Electroplast Limited on July 15, 2010. The Company, headquartered in Greater Noida, is the flagship company of PG Group. While the PG Group had started its journey in 1977, PGEL was formally set up in 2003. The Company is Indias leading player in Electronic Manufacturing Services, Printed Circuit Board and Plastic Manufacturing - Plastic Injection Molding. It serve Consumer Electronics, Home and Kitchen Appliances, Automotive Industry, Lighting Industry and Sanitaryware Products. The Company has been an Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of consumer electronic products in India. The Company manufactures and / or assemble a comprehensive range of consumer electronic components and finished products such as air conditioners (ACs), Colour TV, DVD players, Air Coolers, Refrigerators, Automotive Plastic, Sanitary Ware, Washing Machines etc. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Plastic Molded Parts for Indian consumer electronics, sanitary ware and automotive industry with facilities like plastic moulding, thermoset moulding, plastic blow moulding, PCB assemblies, PU Paint shop, final product assembly and tool manufacturing. The Company extends end-to-end assembly solutions for final products like Set Top boxes, Washing Machines and Air-Coolers. It has five manufacturing facilities, three in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), one in Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) and one in Roorkee (Uttarakhand).During the year 2002-03, the company set up Unit I at Greater Noida with a capacity of 1,574 tonnes p.a. for plastic injection moulding. During the year 2003-04, they increased the plastic injection moulding capacity of Unit I, Greater Noida to 3,703 tonnes p.a. During the year 2005-06, they further increased the plastic injection moulding capacity of Unit I, Greater Noida to 4,244 tonnes p.a. Also, they received ISO 9001:2000 certification for Unit I, Greater Noida.During the year 2007-08, the company set up PCB assembly line for DVDs with a capacity of 10,00,000 pieces at Unit I, Greater Noida. Also, they set up assembly line for DVDs with a capacity of 3,00,000 pieces and assembly line for CTVs with a capacity of 96,000 pieces at Roorkee.During the year 2008-09, the company increased the plastic injection molding capacity of Unit I, Greater Noida to 4,495 tonnes p.a. They set up assembly line for CTVs with a capacity of 10,05,000 sets at Unit I, Greater Noida. Also, they increased the capacity of CTV assembly line at Roorkee to 6,00,000 pieces.During the year 2009-10, the company increased the plastic injection moulding capacity of Unit I, Greater Noida to 6,577 tonnes p.a. Also, they set up PCB assembly line for CTVs with a capacity of 6,00,000 pieces at Unit I, Greater Noida.During the year 2010-11, the company set up CFL assembly line with a capacity of 150,00,000 pieces at Unit II and PCB assembly line for CFL with a capacity of 300,00,000 pieces p.a. at Unit I. Also, they received ISO 9001:2008 certification for Unit II, Roorkee.In August 5, 2010, the company entered into an agreement for project management with LCI Engineering Ing. Christoff Langthaler GmbH for preparation of a detailed analysis of the possibilities to supply components to the automotive industry. In March 2011, the company set up manufacturing units for plastic injection moulding at Unit IV, Ahmednagar under Phase I and commenced commercial production.During the year 2011-12, the company received ISO 9001:2008 certification for Unit III, Greater Noida. In July 2011, they set up manufacturing units for plastic injection moulding at Unit III, Greater Noida under Phase I and commenced commercial production. Also, they launched a new product Water Purifier in the market.The Company installed new additions to the fleer of injection moulding machines in their factories and increased covered area of existing factories by constructing new buildings/floors. However operations to Roorkee Unit I was transferred in year 2016-17. During 2017-18, the Company added new capacity of PU paint shop, started UF thermoset moulding seat facility with the technology from Hoti (Xiamen) Plumbing Inc., China. Tool Room facility for making moulds was further ramped up during the year and company commercially launched Washing machine under ODM model.In 2019-20, the Company commissioned assembly line of AC IDU ((Indoor Unit) along with Heat Exchanger Coil. In FY21, it ventured into Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machines. It has invested in two platforms of fully automatic top loads and started commercial production in Jun 21. In FY 2021-22, the Company built and commissioned two plants, a world class AC components in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and RAC Assembly unit in Supa MIDC, Maharashtra. It shifted its Washing Machine (WM) manufacturing to Roorkee from Greater Noida. Also, the company doubled its SEMI-Automatic top load (SATL) WM capacity to 50000 units per month and launched Fully Automatic top load (FATL) WM and resultant, the capacity for FATL stand at 15000 units per month. It shifted its Air Cooler manufacturing to Greater Noida from Supa MIDC, Ahmednagar. In addition to these, it has further purchased a 10-acre plot in the vicinity of the existing facility at Supa, Ahmednagar.In FY 2023, the Company commissioned its new Washing Machine (WM) manufacturing line in Greater Noida. Further, on July 31, 2023 pursuant to the JV Agreement, Company acquired 5,000 Equity shares at face value of Rs 10/- each of Goodworth Electronics Private Limited.Companys Bhiwadi AC Unit became operational during the year 2024. The Company acquired 100% stake in Next Generation Manufacturers Private Limited (NGM) i.e. 10,000 equity shares and 1,50,000 0% Compulsorily Convertible Debentures. Consequently, NGM became a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in 2024.