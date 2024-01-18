we would like to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, May 22, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following: Recommended the payment of a final dividend @20% i.e. Rs. 0.20 per equity share of the Company. In this connection, it is pertinent to note that rate of dividend is fixed upon considering the fact that cut-off date for payment of dividend shall be fixed upon subdivision of equity shares of the Company to Rs. 1 /- each.