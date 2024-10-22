EGM 13/11/2024 Please find attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of PG Electroplast Limited scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the summary of proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 through Video Conferencing. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Please find enclosed resolutions passed by the members of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Please find enclosed details of voting Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of PG Electroplast Limited held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM along with the Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)