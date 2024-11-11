Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has passed resolution through circulation on wednesday December 04, 2024 and approved unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statement along with the auditor review report thereon for the half year ended september 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

PG ELECTROPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above-captioned subject and in terms of Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at the Factory Office (Unit-4) of the Company to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. This is to further inform that pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015; the trading window for all the Directors Key Managerial Personnel Designated Persons of the Company including their immediate relatives shall continue to remain closed till Wednesday November 13 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., Monday, November 11, 2024 at 11.30 AM and concluded at 01:20 PM, has inter-alia, considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. Please find attached: Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities & Cash Flow Statement, and Limited Review Report(s) given by the auditors. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

PG ELECTROPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches through permissible mode(s) and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issuance of any instruments or securities through private placement preferential issue rights issue qualified institutions placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board subject to such approvals as may be required and to transact other businesses with the permission of the Chairperson. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., October 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM concluded at 11:05 AM have inter-alia, considered & approved following businesses: 1. Issuance of equity shares or other convertible securities by way of Qualified Institutions Placement, for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs. 1500 Crores (Rupees Fifteen Hundred Crores only) in accordance with the applicable laws including the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and the Companies Act, 2013, each as amended, subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, if and to the extent required; 2. Approved the draft Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) for seeking approval of the shareholders by way of special resolution for issuance of the Securities. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 & 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of PG Electroplast Limited at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, September 06, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. The 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 01:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. 2. The Company has Fixed Monday, September 23, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2023-24 & Vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM. The meeting commenced at 07:00 PM and concluded at 07:35 PM.

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

PG ELECTROPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. This is to further inform that pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015; the trading window for all the Directors Key Managerial Personnel Designated Persons of the Company including their immediate relatives shall continue to remain closed till Friday July 26 2024. We would like to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 03.30 PM and concluded at 04:55 PM, has inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. Please find attached: Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, and Limited Review Report(s) issued by the auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 3 May 2024

PG ELECTROPLAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. b) the proposal of Sub-Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required. c) To declare Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024. This is to further inform that pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015; the trading window for all the Directors Key Managerial Personnel Designated Persons of the Company including their immediate relatives shall continue to remain closed till Friday May 24 2024. we would like to inform your good office that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, May 22, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company. 3. Alteration of the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company (MoA) of the Company. 4. Recommended the payment of a final dividend @20% i.e. Rs. 0.20 per equity share of the Company. 5. Reappointment of Mrs. Mitali Chitre (DIN:09040978) as Nominee Director (Non -Executive Director). 6. The Draft Postal Ballot Notice Please find attached Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year on March 31, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and cash flow Statement and declaration of unmodified opinion of the Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024