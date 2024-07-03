Summary

Karur Vysya Bank Limited, incorporated on June 22, 1916 is a privately held Indian bank, headquartered in Karur in Tamil Nadu. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including commercial banking and treasury operations. The Bank operates in four business segments: Treasury Operations, Corporate/ Wholesale Banking Operations, Retail Banking Operations and Other Banking Operations. The companys investments are categorized into three categories, Held To Maturity, Held For Trading and Available For Sale. The Bank commenced their operations on July 1, 1916 in the aftermath of the First World War, with a view to revive agriculture, trade and industry in and around Karur. In January 17, 1927, they opened their first branch at Dindigul. In the year 1952, the Bank became a scheduled bank. In the year 1963, Selvavridhi Bank Ltd was amalgamated with the Bank. Also, in the year 1964, Salem Shri Kannika Parameswari Bank Ltd and Pathinengrama Arya Vysya Bank Ltd, Kombai were amalgamated with the Bank. In the year 1965, Coimbatore Bhagyalakshmi Bank Ltd merged with the Bank. In the year 1980, the Bank got the license to deal in foreign currencies and to transact foreign exchange business. They established International Division for forex operations.In the year 1995, the Bank issued 20,00,000 bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 which was followed by rights issue in the ratio of 1:2 at a premium of Rs 25 per share during the year 1996. In the year 2003, t

