Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹224
Prev. Close₹222.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,926.53
Day's High₹226.04
Day's Low₹215
52 Week's High₹246
52 Week's Low₹161.3
Book Value₹136.32
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,541.5
P/E9.97
EPS22.36
Divi. Yield1.08
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
160.88
160.41
160
159.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,879.2
8,423.64
7,436.2
6,799.88
Net Worth
10,040.08
8,584.05
7,596.2
6,959.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
531.03
839.81
168.99
670.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson(Part-time)
Meena Hemchandra
Managing Director & CEO
Ramesh Babu Boddu
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R Ramkumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
K G Mohan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harshvardhan Raghunath
Independent Non Exe. Director
Murali Ramaswami
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chinnasamy Ganesan
Deputy General Manager / Company Secretary
M Srinivasa Rao
Independent Director
R Vidhya Shankar
Whole-time Director
J Natarajan
Additional Director
Srimathy Sridhar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
Summary
Karur Vysya Bank Limited, incorporated on June 22, 1916 is a privately held Indian bank, headquartered in Karur in Tamil Nadu. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including commercial banking and treasury operations. The Bank operates in four business segments: Treasury Operations, Corporate/ Wholesale Banking Operations, Retail Banking Operations and Other Banking Operations. The companys investments are categorized into three categories, Held To Maturity, Held For Trading and Available For Sale. The Bank commenced their operations on July 1, 1916 in the aftermath of the First World War, with a view to revive agriculture, trade and industry in and around Karur. In January 17, 1927, they opened their first branch at Dindigul. In the year 1952, the Bank became a scheduled bank. In the year 1963, Selvavridhi Bank Ltd was amalgamated with the Bank. Also, in the year 1964, Salem Shri Kannika Parameswari Bank Ltd and Pathinengrama Arya Vysya Bank Ltd, Kombai were amalgamated with the Bank. In the year 1965, Coimbatore Bhagyalakshmi Bank Ltd merged with the Bank. In the year 1980, the Bank got the license to deal in foreign currencies and to transact foreign exchange business. They established International Division for forex operations.In the year 1995, the Bank issued 20,00,000 bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 which was followed by rights issue in the ratio of 1:2 at a premium of Rs 25 per share during the year 1996. In the year 2003, t
Read More
The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹217.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd is ₹17541.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd is 9.97 and 1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Karur Vysya Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd is ₹161.3 and ₹246 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.09%, 3 Years at 68.90%, 1 Year at 33.06%, 6 Month at 7.97%, 3 Month at 5.46% and 1 Month at -6.71%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.