iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Share Price

217.94
(-2.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open224
  • Day's High226.04
  • 52 Wk High246
  • Prev. Close222.61
  • Day's Low215
  • 52 Wk Low 161.3
  • Turnover (lac)2,926.53
  • P/E9.97
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value136.32
  • EPS22.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,541.5
  • Div. Yield1.08
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

224

Prev. Close

222.61

Turnover(Lac.)

2,926.53

Day's High

226.04

Day's Low

215

52 Week's High

246

52 Week's Low

161.3

Book Value

136.32

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,541.5

P/E

9.97

EPS

22.36

Divi. Yield

1.08

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.4

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.13%

Non-Promoter- 52.10%

Institutions: 52.10%

Non-Institutions: 45.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

160.88

160.41

160

159.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,879.2

8,423.64

7,436.2

6,799.88

Net Worth

10,040.08

8,584.05

7,596.2

6,959.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

531.03

839.81

168.99

670.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Karur Vysya Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson(Part-time)

Meena Hemchandra

Managing Director & CEO

Ramesh Babu Boddu

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R Ramkumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

K G Mohan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harshvardhan Raghunath

Independent Non Exe. Director

Murali Ramaswami

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chinnasamy Ganesan

Deputy General Manager / Company Secretary

M Srinivasa Rao

Independent Director

R Vidhya Shankar

Whole-time Director

J Natarajan

Additional Director

Srimathy Sridhar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Karur Vysya Bank Ltd

Summary

Karur Vysya Bank Limited, incorporated on June 22, 1916 is a privately held Indian bank, headquartered in Karur in Tamil Nadu. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including commercial banking and treasury operations. The Bank operates in four business segments: Treasury Operations, Corporate/ Wholesale Banking Operations, Retail Banking Operations and Other Banking Operations. The companys investments are categorized into three categories, Held To Maturity, Held For Trading and Available For Sale. The Bank commenced their operations on July 1, 1916 in the aftermath of the First World War, with a view to revive agriculture, trade and industry in and around Karur. In January 17, 1927, they opened their first branch at Dindigul. In the year 1952, the Bank became a scheduled bank. In the year 1963, Selvavridhi Bank Ltd was amalgamated with the Bank. Also, in the year 1964, Salem Shri Kannika Parameswari Bank Ltd and Pathinengrama Arya Vysya Bank Ltd, Kombai were amalgamated with the Bank. In the year 1965, Coimbatore Bhagyalakshmi Bank Ltd merged with the Bank. In the year 1980, the Bank got the license to deal in foreign currencies and to transact foreign exchange business. They established International Division for forex operations.In the year 1995, the Bank issued 20,00,000 bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 which was followed by rights issue in the ratio of 1:2 at a premium of Rs 25 per share during the year 1996. In the year 2003, t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Karur Vysya Bank Ltd share price today?

The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹217.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd is ₹17541.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd is 9.97 and 1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Karur Vysya Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd is ₹161.3 and ₹246 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd?

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.09%, 3 Years at 68.90%, 1 Year at 33.06%, 6 Month at 7.97%, 3 Month at 5.46% and 1 Month at -6.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Karur Vysya Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.13 %
Institutions - 52.11 %
Public - 45.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Karur Vysya Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.