Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Summary

Karur Vysya Bank Limited, incorporated on June 22, 1916 is a privately held Indian bank, headquartered in Karur in Tamil Nadu. The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including commercial banking and treasury operations. The Bank operates in four business segments: Treasury Operations, Corporate/ Wholesale Banking Operations, Retail Banking Operations and Other Banking Operations. The companys investments are categorized into three categories, Held To Maturity, Held For Trading and Available For Sale. The Bank commenced their operations on July 1, 1916 in the aftermath of the First World War, with a view to revive agriculture, trade and industry in and around Karur. In January 17, 1927, they opened their first branch at Dindigul. In the year 1952, the Bank became a scheduled bank. In the year 1963, Selvavridhi Bank Ltd was amalgamated with the Bank. Also, in the year 1964, Salem Shri Kannika Parameswari Bank Ltd and Pathinengrama Arya Vysya Bank Ltd, Kombai were amalgamated with the Bank. In the year 1965, Coimbatore Bhagyalakshmi Bank Ltd merged with the Bank. In the year 1980, the Bank got the license to deal in foreign currencies and to transact foreign exchange business. They established International Division for forex operations.In the year 1995, the Bank issued 20,00,000 bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 which was followed by rights issue in the ratio of 1:2 at a premium of Rs 25 per share during the year 1996. In the year 2003, the company obtained license to act as a Corporate agent for the purpose of procuring or soliciting life insurance business and general insurance business. They made a tie up for bancassurance with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to hawk their non-life insurance products through their branches. In the year 2004, they completed 100% computerization of branches and offices. In the year 2005, they implemented CBS in all branches. During 2004-05 the Bank introduced 6 new loan products, namely KVB Special Home Loan, IPO Funding Scheme, KVB Kisan Mitra Scheme, Easy Trade Fin Scheme, KVB Happy Kisan Scheme and Gold Card Scheme for Export Constituents of the Bank. Also, they launched a new product; Cash Passport which is similar to ATM/ Debit card and this product is offered in pursuance of the agreement entered into with Travelex, which is engaged in travel related services all over the world. During the year, the Bank entered into an agreement with MITR consortium in which the customer can use the ATMs of Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Indian Bank and UTI Bank. Also, the Bank implemented RTGS facility for instant funds transfer across the country in 26 centres. During the year 2005-06, the Bank launched Mobile Top-up facility to re-charge the cell phone of all service providers through the ATM. They opened new branches at Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Trichy-Srirangam, Nerul-Mumbai, Krishnagiri, Noida and Amritsar. In the year 2008, the Bank won the prestigious CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Award for Fair Business Practices. In the year 2009, the Bank received Banking Technology Excellence Award 2008 for the best use of IT for customer service in Semi Urban and Rural Areas given by the IDRBT.During the year 2008-09, the company opened 23 new branches and upgraded one extension counter into a full-fledged branch. They entered into a tie-up with Religare Securities Ltd for providing trading facility to the Demat customers. Also, they entered into tie-up arrangement with LIC Mutual Fund for distributing their products.During the year 2009-10, the company expanded their network in order to increase the market share. They opened 23 new branches and 54 new ATMs. The Bank received the Gold CIO award in more than Rs 1000 crore category of the Enterprise Connect Awards 09 instituted by CIOL (Cyber Media India Online Ltd). They Received Banking Technology Excellence Award instituted by IDRBT for under the category Best IT Infrastructure Management for the year 2009.As of December 31, 2010, the Bank set up 360 branches, 437 ATMs, 7 satellite offices, 13 service centers and 24 administrative offices. They have implemented core-banking solutions across all its branches. The Bank has set up a Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) at Cyber Pearl, Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad. The Bank is ensuring less than 30 minutes old data backup of the Primary Data Centre Databases at this DRS using a Disaster Recovery Automation Solution.During the financial year 2013-14, Bank opened 21 Branches and added 345 ATMs. With this, as at the end of March 31, 2014 the Bank has a total network of 572 branches and 1617 ATMs with PAN India presence. The aggregate customer outlets of the Bank (both Branch net work and ATMs installed) rose to 2189. To facilitate remittance of cash on real time basis to customers accounts, your Bank has introduced 153 Cash Deposit Machines or Bunch Note Acceptors (BNA).The Bank has 667 branches and 1655 ATMs as on 31 March 2016. The bank had added 38 branches and 10 ATMs during the year to improve its footprint throughout the country including un-banked centres in tune with RBI guidelines. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 19th September, 2016 considered and approved the sub-division of one equity share of the Bank having face value of Rs 10/- each into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each and consequential alteration in the relevant clauses of Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Bank and the same was approved by the Members of the Bank through postal ballot on October 27, 2016. Board of Directors of the Bank fixed November 18, 2016 as Record Date for the purpose of sub-division of face value of equity shares of the Bank. Accordingly equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each were issued to all the members who were holding equity shares of Rs 10/- each on November 18, 2016.The Bank has 711 branches and 1747 ATMs as on 31 March 2017. The Bank had added 44 branches and 115 ATMs during the year to improve its footprint throughout the country including un-banked centres in tune with RBI guidelines accounted for technology initiatives.During the fiscal 2017-18, the Bank has successfully raised capital by way of Rights Issue in the ratio of one Rights Share for every six shares held on the record date (i.e., October 13, 2017) along with Employee Reservation Portion of 11,73,17,101 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2/- each for cash at a price of Rs 76/- per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs 74/- per Equity Share) aggregating to Rs 891.61 Crore. The Rights Issue was over subscribed by 1.53 times, which shows the belief and confidence on the Banks business and its future. The Rights Shares allotment was made on 22nd November 2017. Bank has improved its footprints pan India to 711 branches and 1,747 ATMs as on 31.03.2017. The Bank added 44 branches and 115 ATMs during the year 2017. Two new retail loan products were launched. One was the KVB Elite Bike Loan, targeting the elite youth and HNIs for high end motorbikes. The other was a tailor made Mortgage Loan exclusively for NRIs in 2017.During the year 2017-18, Bank started 3 Asset Recovery Branches (ARB) at Chennai, Hyderabad and Madurai. In 2018, the Bank opened 79 branches taking the overall presence to 790 branches across the country. With this, the Bank has 1795 ATMs and 533 BNA Recyclers meant for serving the customers of the Bank as on 31st March 2018, which includes 78 ATMs and 90 BNA Recyclers installed during the year 2017-18. Family floater health guard and Extra care plus were two new products launched in year 2018. Three regular Branches were opened at Panjakalipatti in Tamil Nadu, Guntur and Gorantla (Anantapur Dist.) in Andhra Pradesh in addition to opening of three Corporate Business Units and fifteen Banking Business Units in 2019-20. Bank also established Precious Metal Division Branch at Bangalore for carrying out bullion business.In 2020, the Bank had 1,659 ATMs, 565 Bunch Note Recycler Machines (BNRM), 159 Self-service Passbook Kiosks and 64 CTS enabled Cheque Deposit Kiosks as on March 31, 2020. The Bank had a network of 811 branches in 2021. It added only one branch in 2021, at Madurai - KK Nagar (Tamil Nadu) and three back offices. The Bank added 11 Branches, Five back offices and a Currency Chest in FY 2021-22, taking the count to 822 branches. The Bank installed 81 new ATMs. It launched a separate Agri Infra Fund in procurement and processing of agricultural commodities.During the year 2022-23, the Bank has installed 88 new ATMs, 23 Bunch Note Recycler Machines (BNRM) and 14 Self Service Passbook Kiosks. The Bank had a network of 799 branches in 2023. As of March 31, 2023, 1,643 ATMs, 597 Bunch Note Recycler Machines (BNRM) and 192 Self-Service Passbook Kiosks are providing uninterrupted Banking services to customers.During the year 2023-24, the Bank has installed 79 new ATMs, 23 Bunch Note Recycler Machines (BNRM) and 26 Self Service Passbook Kiosks. The Bank had a network of 838 branches in 2023. As of March 31, 2024, 1,642 Automated Teller Machines (ATM), 620 Bunch Note Recycler Machines (BNRM) and 217 Self-Service Passbook Kiosks are providing uninterrupted Banking services to customers.