Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
160.88
160.41
160
159.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,879.2
8,423.64
7,436.2
6,799.88
Net Worth
10,040.08
8,584.05
7,596.2
6,959.74
Minority Interest
Debt
91,591.07
78,069.59
69,825.1
65,806.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
134.11
118.41
105.69
99.41
Total Liabilities
1,01,765.26
86,772.05
77,526.99
72,865.87
Fixed Assets
432.88
435.04
478.49
539.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
22,343.52
18,808.32
17,216.06
16,018.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
208.82
222.82
165.69
136.83
Networking Capital
-546.02
-523.39
79.38
-512.79
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3,408.03
3,002.38
2,729.4
1,343.94
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3,954.05
-3,525.77
-2,650.02
-1,856.73
Cash
5,658.56
4,695.13
4,926.17
6,320.34
Total Assets
28,097.76
23,637.92
22,865.79
22,502.37
