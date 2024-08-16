|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|14 Aug 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE regarding Newspaper publication regarding 105th Annual General Meeting of the Bank, Book Closure dates and other related matters. Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of Proceedings of the 105th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank held on August 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)
