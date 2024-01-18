|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 May 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|-
|2.4
|120
|Final
|Karur Vysya Bank Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 13, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2.40 per equity share.
