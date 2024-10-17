|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2024
|24 Dec 2024
|Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE regarding Allotment of Equity Shares.
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on October 17, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE about : 1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 2. Standalone Limited Review for the period ended September 30, 2024 3. Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE regarding Appointment of Smt. Srimathy Sridhar as an Additional Director of the Bank under Independent Category. Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE regarding Allotment of Equity Shares under Employee Stock Option Schemes.
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE regarding Board Meeting Intimation for Results.
|Board Meeting
|18 Jun 2024
|18 Jun 2024
|Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE that about Allotment of Equity Shares under Employee Stock Option Schemes.
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE about Appointment of Whole-Time Director and designating as an Executive Director. Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 22, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE regarding Board Meeting Intimation for Results. Karur Vysya Bank Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 13, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2.40 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE about Allotment of Equity Shares under Employee Stock Option Schemes.
|Board Meeting
|28 Feb 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE regarding Allotment of Equity Shares under Employee Stock Option Schemes.
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2024
|4 Jan 2024
|Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on January 22, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE regarding Allotment of Equity Shares under Employee Stock Option Schemes. Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE about : 1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended December 31, 2023 2. Standalone Limited Review for the period ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)
