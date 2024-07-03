Summary

Aadhar Housing Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Vysya Bank Housing Finance Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a Public Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 1990, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bangalore and commenced operations pursuant to a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated November 27, 1990, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 15, 2003, was issued by the RoC. Separately, an entity named Aadhar Housing Finance Private Limited (Pre-merger AHFPL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company, at Mumbai, Maharashtra dated May 3, 2010, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai, which commenced its operations in February 2011. Pre-merger AHFPL later converted into a Public Company and its name was changed to Aadhar Housing Finance Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 3, 2013 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Pre-merger AHFPL was later merged into the Company pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Bengaluru Bench at Bengaluru, dated October 27, 2017. Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company name was changed to Aadhar Housing Finance Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 4, 2017, was issued by the RoC. Aadhar Housing Finance Lim

