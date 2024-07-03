iifl-logo-icon 1
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd Share Price

421.5
(-1.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open428.75
  • Day's High428.75
  • 52 Wk High516.8
  • Prev. Close428.2
  • Day's Low419.35
  • 52 Wk Low 292
  • Turnover (lac)649.51
  • P/E22.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value135.97
  • EPS19.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18,153.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

428.75

Prev. Close

428.2

Turnover(Lac.)

649.51

Day's High

428.75

Day's Low

419.35

52 Week's High

516.8

52 Week's Low

292

Book Value

135.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18,153.14

P/E

22.13

EPS

19.33

Divi. Yield

0

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aadhar Housing Aims for Rs 25,000 Crore AUM

Aadhar Housing Aims for Rs 25,000 Crore AUM

9 Dec 2024|12:07 PM

Compared to the Rs 344 crore recorded during the same period last year, the profit increased by 24% to Rs 428 crore in the first half.

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.88%

Foreign: 75.88%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 13.78%

Institutions: 13.78%

Non-Institutions: 10.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

417.29

415.26

409.63

401.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,028.72

3,280.31

2,735.76

2,290.58

Net Worth

4,446.01

3,695.57

3,145.39

2,692.54

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,586.81

2,043.23

1,728.27

1,575.33

1,387.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,586.81

2,043.23

1,728.27

1,575.33

1,387.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

0.29

0.29

0.22

0.79

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Om Prakash Bhatt

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nivedita Haran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sharmila Karve

Nominee

Amit Dixit

Nominee

Mukesh Mehta

Nominee

Neeraj Mohan

Managing Director & CEO

Deo Shankar Tripathi

Company Secretary

Sreekanth V N

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

Summary

Aadhar Housing Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Vysya Bank Housing Finance Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a Public Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 1990, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bangalore and commenced operations pursuant to a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated November 27, 1990, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 15, 2003, was issued by the RoC. Separately, an entity named Aadhar Housing Finance Private Limited (Pre-merger AHFPL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company, at Mumbai, Maharashtra dated May 3, 2010, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai, which commenced its operations in February 2011. Pre-merger AHFPL later converted into a Public Company and its name was changed to Aadhar Housing Finance Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 3, 2013 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Pre-merger AHFPL was later merged into the Company pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Bengaluru Bench at Bengaluru, dated October 27, 2017. Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company name was changed to Aadhar Housing Finance Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 4, 2017, was issued by the RoC. Aadhar Housing Finance Lim
Company FAQs

What is the Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd share price today?

The Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹421.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is ₹18153.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is 22.13 and 3.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is ₹292 and ₹516.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd?

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 29.97%, 6 Month at -2.69%, 3 Month at -3.43% and 1 Month at -1.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.89 %
Institutions - 13.79 %
Public - 10.33 %

