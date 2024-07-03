Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹428.75
Prev. Close₹428.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹649.51
Day's High₹428.75
Day's Low₹419.35
52 Week's High₹516.8
52 Week's Low₹292
Book Value₹135.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18,153.14
P/E22.13
EPS19.33
Divi. Yield0
Compared to the Rs 344 crore recorded during the same period last year, the profit increased by 24% to Rs 428 crore in the first half.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
417.29
415.26
409.63
401.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,028.72
3,280.31
2,735.76
2,290.58
Net Worth
4,446.01
3,695.57
3,145.39
2,692.54
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,586.81
2,043.23
1,728.27
1,575.33
1,387.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,586.81
2,043.23
1,728.27
1,575.33
1,387.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0.29
0.29
0.22
0.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Om Prakash Bhatt
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nivedita Haran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sharmila Karve
Nominee
Amit Dixit
Nominee
Mukesh Mehta
Nominee
Neeraj Mohan
Managing Director & CEO
Deo Shankar Tripathi
Company Secretary
Sreekanth V N
Summary
Aadhar Housing Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Vysya Bank Housing Finance Limited at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a Public Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 1990, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bangalore and commenced operations pursuant to a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated November 27, 1990, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 15, 2003, was issued by the RoC. Separately, an entity named Aadhar Housing Finance Private Limited (Pre-merger AHFPL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company, at Mumbai, Maharashtra dated May 3, 2010, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai, which commenced its operations in February 2011. Pre-merger AHFPL later converted into a Public Company and its name was changed to Aadhar Housing Finance Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 3, 2013 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Pre-merger AHFPL was later merged into the Company pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Bengaluru Bench at Bengaluru, dated October 27, 2017. Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company name was changed to Aadhar Housing Finance Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 4, 2017, was issued by the RoC. Aadhar Housing Finance Lim
Read More
The Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹421.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is ₹18153.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is 22.13 and 3.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is ₹292 and ₹516.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 29.97%, 6 Month at -2.69%, 3 Month at -3.43% and 1 Month at -1.66%.
