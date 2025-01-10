To the Members of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at

31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including

Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian

Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Impairment of financial assets based on Expected Credit Losses (ECL) - (Refer note 2.9 and 3 for material accounting policy information and notes 6, 27, and 37 for financial disclosures in the accompanying standalone financial statements) At 31 March 2024, the Company reported total gross loans of Rs17,11,115 lakh (2023: Rs14,03,755 lakh) and expected credit loss provisions of Rs20,821 lakh (2023: Rs18,610 lakh). Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments (Ind AS 109) requires the Company to provide for impairment of its financial assets using the expected credit loss (‘ECL) approach involving an estimation of probability of loss on such financial assets, considering reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions which could impact the credit quality of the Companys financial assets. Our audit focused on assessing the appropriateness of managements judgment and estimates used in the expected credit losses through the following procedures, but were not limited to, the following procedures: Expected credit loss cannot be measured precisely but can only be estimated through use of statistics. The estimation of impairment loss allowance on financial instruments involves significant judgement and estimates and applying appropriate measurement principles, including additional considerations on account of Reserve Bank of India guidelines in relation to COVID-19 regulatory package and restructuring. - Examined the Board Policy approving methodologies for computation of ECL that addresses policies and procedures for assessing and measuring credit risk on the lending exposures of the Company in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 109. The parameters and assumptions used and their rationale have been documented. - Evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of controls across the processes relevant to ECL, including the judgements and estimates. These controls, among others, included controls over the allocation of assets into stages including managements monitoring of stage effectiveness, model monitoring including the need for post model adjustments, and completeness of the underlying data used in the models, credit monitoring, passing of journal entries and preparing disclosures.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter The expected credit loss is calculated using the percentage of probability of default (PD), loss given default (LGD) and exposure at default (EAD) for each of the stages of loan portfolio. Additional management overlay is estimated considering non-prediction and long-term future impact. - Tested the completeness of loans and advances included in the Expected Credit Loss calculations as of 31 March 2024 by reconciling it with the balances as per loan balance register. The PD and the LGD are the key drivers of estimation complexity in the ECL and as a result are considered the most significant judgmental aspect of the Companys modelling approach. We tested the data used in the PD and LGD model for ECL calculation by reconciling it to the source system. We tested assets in stage 1, 2 and 3 on sample basis to verify that they were allocated to the appropriate stage. The Expected Credit Loss ("ECL") is measured at 12-month ECL for Stage 1 loan assets and at lifetime ECL for Stage 2 and Stage 3 loan assets. Significant management judgment and assumptions involved in measuring ECL is required with respect to: determining the criteria for a significant increase in credit risk • factoring in future economic assumptions - Tested the appropriateness of determining Exposure at Default (EAD), PD and LGD, on sample basis. For exposure determined to be individually impaired, we tested samples of loans and advances and examined managements estimate of future cash flows, assessed their reasonableness and checked the resultant provision calculations. • past experience and forecast data on customer behaviour on repayments - Obtained an understanding of the modelling techniques adopted by the Company including the key inputs and assumptions. Test of details on post model adjustments, considering the size and complexity of management overlays, in order to assess the reasonableness of adjustments by challenging key assumptions, adjustments by challenging key assumptions, inspecting the calculation methodology. • techniques used to determine probability of default, loss given default and exposure at default. - On a test check basis, ensured compliance with RBI Master Circular on ‘Prudential Norms on Income Recognition, Adjustments to the model-driven ECL results as overlays are recorded by management to address known impairment model limitations or emerging trends as well as risks not captured by models. Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to advances (‘IRACP) read with RBI circular on ‘Prudential norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Considering the significance of the above matter to the financial statements and since the matter required our significant attention to test the calculation of expected credit losses, we have identified this as a key audit matter for current year audit. Provisioning pertaining to Advances Clarifications dated 12 November 2021, in relation to identification, upgradation and provisioning of non-performing assets (NPAs) and ensured that the Company has considered NPAs as credit impaired loans. - Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the related presentation and disclosures in the accompanying financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards and related RBI circulars and Resolution Framework.

Information Technology ("IT") Systems and Controls for the financial reporting process Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter The Company is highly dependent on its information technology (IT) systems for carrying on its operations which require large volume of transactions to be processed in numerous locations on a daily basis. Our key audit procedures with the involvement of our IT specialists included, but were not limited to, the following: As a result, there is a high degree of reliance and dependency on such IT systems for the financial reporting process of the Company. • Obtained an understanding of the Companys IT related control environment and conducted risk assessment and identified IT applications, data bases and operating systems that are relevant to our audit. Appropriate IT general controls and application controls are required to ensure that such IT systems are able to process the data, as required, completely, accurately and consistently for reliable financial reporting. Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys IT controls over the IT applications as above; • On such in-scope IT systems, we have tested key IT general controls with respect to the following domains: a. Program change management which includes controls on moving program changes to production environment as per defined procedures and relevant segregation of environments; and b. User access management which includes user access provisioning, de-provisioning, access review, password management, sensitive access rights and segregation of duties. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter The accuracy and reliability of the financial reporting process depends on the IT systems and the related control environment, including: • We also evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key automated controls within various business processes. IT general controls over user access management and change management across applications, networks, database, and operating systems and; Where deficiencies were identified, tested compensating controls or performed alternative procedures. IT application controls. Due to the importance of the IT systems and related control environment on the Companys financial reporting process, we have identified testing of such IT systems and related control environment as a key audit matter for the current year audit.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and findings timing of the audit and significant audit including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

15. The standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023 were audited Walker Chandiok &

Co LLP, who have expressed an unmodified opinion on those standalone financial statements vide their audit report dated

16 May 2023, whose reports has been furnished to Kirtane &

Pandit LLP and which has been relied upon by them for the purpose of their audit of the standalone financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020

(‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 18(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section

133 of the Act; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of

Directors, none of the directors is as on 31

March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 18(b) above on reporting under section 143(3) (b) of the Act and paragraph 18(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the

Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. the Company, as detailed in note 32 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024; ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024; iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 54 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate

Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 55 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024. vi. As stated in note 57 to the accompanying standalone financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, the audit trail feature was not fully enabled for accounting software to log any direct data changes at database level. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

Annexure I referred to in paragraph 17 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification programme adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in Note 10 to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for the following properties:

Description of property Gross carrying value (RsLakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of company Land: Plot no.11, Mangala Nagar alias Sri Arunachala Nagar situated in No. 68, Athur Village, Chengalpet Taluk, Kanchipuram District, Tamil Nadu 20 DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Limited No Since 20 November 2017 The title deeds are in the name of DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Limited, currently known as Aadhar Housing Finance Limited. The Company was merged under Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013. Land: Plot no 14, Mangala Nagar alias Sri Arunachala Nagar situated in No. 68, Athur Village, Chengalpet Taluk, Kanchipuram District, Tamil Nadu 7 Erstwhile Aadhar Housing Finance Limited No Since 20 November 2017 The title deeds are in the name of erstwhile Aadhar Housing Finance Limited that was merged with the Company under Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act 2013. Building: Unit No. 5, Row 07, 2013. Block B, Garden City, Coimbatore 13 Erstwhile Aadhar Housing Finance Limited No Since 20 November 2017

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment including right-of-use assets or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As disclosed in Note 48 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of Rs5 crores, by bank on the basis of security of current assets during the year. The quarterly returns/statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and/or financial institutions and such returns/statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods, which were subject to audit/review.

(iii) (a) The Company is a Housing Finance Company and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The Company is a Housing Finance Company (‘HFC), registered under provisions of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987 and rules made thereunder and is regulated by various regulations, circulars and norms issued by the Reserve Bank of India including Master Circular

– Prudential norms on Income Recognition, Asset

Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances.

In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, we report that the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/ receipts of principal and interest are regular except for instances as below:

Particulars Days Past Due Total amount (Rsin lakhs) No. of cases 1-29 days 35,962 6,011 30-59 days 35,571 5,394 60-89 days 10,634 1,434 90 days or more 18,690 3,168 Total 100,857 16,007

Having regard to the nature of business of the Company and volume of the transactions, it is impractical to furnish the item-wise listing for the above-mentioned cases of delay in repayment of principal and interest.

(d) The total amount which is overdue for more than 90 days as at 31 March 2024 in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to such companies, firms, LLPs or other parties is as follows:

Particulars Amount (Rsin lakhs) No. of Cases Remarks, if any Principal 18,690 3,168 N.A Total 18,690 3,168

Reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of such principal amounts and interest.

(e) The Company is a Housing Finance Company and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan, which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of guarantees and security.

(v) The provisions of the sections 73 to 76 and any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended), are not applicable to the

Company being a housing finance company registered with the National Housing Bank (‘the NHB). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services / business activities. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (Rsin lakhs) Amount paid under Protest (Rsin lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 12.29 4.46 AY 17-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 126.25 42.91 AY 14-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 82.10 - FY 20-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 701.61 - AY 18-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (Rsin lakhs) Amount paid under Protest (Rsin lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any GST Act, 2017 GST (Gujarat) 145.86 5.52 FY 19-20 First Appellate Tribunal GST Act, 2017 GST(Tamil Nadu) 2.59 0.12 FY 17-18 First Appellate Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 16.36 1.23 Oct 2016 to June 2017 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained, though idle/surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilization have been invested in readily realizable liquid investments.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the

Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required Indian

Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules

2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is Housing Finance Company having a valid Certificate of Registration under Section 29A of the

NHB Act, 1987 and is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 in terms of exemption granted under Master Direction - Exemptions from the provisions of RBI Act, 1934 dated 25 August 2016 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company

(CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the RBI.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies

(Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC. (xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility pertaining to other than ongoing projects as at end of the current financial year.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has transferred the remaining unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act, in respect of ongoing project, within a period of 30 days from the end of financial year to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the

Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure II to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (‘the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal

Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone

Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance

Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.