Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd Shareholding Pattern

422.95
(0.12%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024May-2024Apr-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

75.88%

76.47%

98.71%

76.47%

98.71%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

13.78%

12.76%

1.28%

11.65%

1.28%

Non-Institutions

10.32%

10.75%

0%

11.86%

0%

Total Non-Promoter

24.11%

23.52%

1.28%

23.52%

1.28%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.88%

Foreign: 75.88%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 13.78%

Institutions: 13.78%

Non-Institutions: 10.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Aadhar Hsg. Fin.: Related NEWS

Aadhar Housing Aims for Rs 25,000 Crore AUM

Aadhar Housing Aims for Rs 25,000 Crore AUM

9 Dec 2024|12:07 PM

Compared to the Rs 344 crore recorded during the same period last year, the profit increased by 24% to Rs 428 crore in the first half.

Read More

