Aadhar Housing Aims for Rs 25,000 Crore AUM

9 Dec 2024 , 12:07 PM

By the conclusion of the current fiscal year, Aadhar Housing Finance, which serves the low-income market, anticipates that its asset under management (AUM) will have surpassed Rs 25,000 crore.

Compared to the Rs 344 crore recorded during the same period last year, the profit increased by 24% to Rs 428 crore in the first half.

“AUM was Rs 22,817 crore at the end of the first half, down from Rs 18,885 crore on September 30, 2023. “AUM should reach Rs 25,000-26,000 crore by the end of March 2025, assuming a growth rate of 23-24 percent,” Rishi Anand, MD and CEO of Aadhar Housing Finance, told PTI.

With a focus on the low-income housing market, he stated: “We serve the salaried consumer category with 56% of our portfolio, and our average ticket size is Rs 10 lakh with an average loan-to-value ratio of 59%.

“We have successfully maintained the quality of the book at a Gross NPA drop of 6 basis points at 1.29 per cent with a healthy collection efficiency at 99 per cent,” he stated.

He stated that the company intends to raise Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures in the upcoming months in addition to obtaining funds from banks.

  • Aadhar Housing Finance
  • AUM
  • Housing
