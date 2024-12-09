iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

422.95
(0.12%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

417.29

415.26

409.63

401.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,028.72

3,280.31

2,735.76

2,290.58

Net Worth

4,446.01

3,695.57

3,145.39

2,692.54

Minority Interest

Debt

13,959.62

12,153.45

10,674.59

10,374.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

62.24

64.85

65.95

62.43

Total Liabilities

18,467.87

15,913.87

13,885.93

13,129.44

Fixed Assets

79.82

63.32

55.07

53.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

457.84

458.25

338.03

497.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

60.09

55.41

50.64

44.62

Networking Capital

-304.2

-430.73

-226.9

-248.34

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

19.53

7.97

5.19

2.72

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

354.2

315.99

304.97

291.82

Sundry Creditors

-108.54

-80.46

-50.97

-38.63

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-569.39

-674.23

-486.09

-504.25

Cash

1,271.38

1,916.17

1,708.75

2,169.77

Total Assets

1,564.93

2,062.42

1,925.59

2,516.28

Aadhar Hsg. Fin. : related Articles

Aadhar Housing Aims for Rs 25,000 Crore AUM

Aadhar Housing Aims for Rs 25,000 Crore AUM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2024|12:07 PM

Compared to the Rs 344 crore recorded during the same period last year, the profit increased by 24% to Rs 428 crore in the first half.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.