Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
417.29
415.26
409.63
401.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,028.72
3,280.31
2,735.76
2,290.58
Net Worth
4,446.01
3,695.57
3,145.39
2,692.54
Minority Interest
Debt
13,959.62
12,153.45
10,674.59
10,374.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
62.24
64.85
65.95
62.43
Total Liabilities
18,467.87
15,913.87
13,885.93
13,129.44
Fixed Assets
79.82
63.32
55.07
53.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
457.84
458.25
338.03
497.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
60.09
55.41
50.64
44.62
Networking Capital
-304.2
-430.73
-226.9
-248.34
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
19.53
7.97
5.19
2.72
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
354.2
315.99
304.97
291.82
Sundry Creditors
-108.54
-80.46
-50.97
-38.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-569.39
-674.23
-486.09
-504.25
Cash
1,271.38
1,916.17
1,708.75
2,169.77
Total Assets
1,564.93
2,062.42
1,925.59
2,516.28
Compared to the Rs 344 crore recorded during the same period last year, the profit increased by 24% to Rs 428 crore in the first half.
