Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
764.27
713.14
691.79
673.05
628.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
764.27
713.14
691.79
673.05
628.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.12
Total Income
764.28
713.15
691.81
673.08
628.67
Total Expenditure
180.47
172.79
165.56
156.23
132.08
PBIDT
583.81
540.36
526.25
516.85
496.59
Interest
285.18
277.01
261.88
250.84
238.62
PBDT
298.63
263.35
264.37
266.01
257.97
Depreciation
6.2
6.11
5.76
5.45
4.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
67.01
57.43
60.89
57.57
57
Deferred Tax
-2.09
-0.33
-4.04
-1.28
-1.28
Reported Profit After Tax
227.51
200.14
201.76
204.27
197.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
227.51
200.14
201.76
204.27
197.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
227.51
200.14
201.76
204.27
197.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.31
4.86
5.11
5.17
5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
429.84
426.52
394.76
394.76
394.76
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
76.38
75.77
76.07
76.79
79
PBDTM(%)
39.07
36.92
38.21
39.52
41.04
PATM(%)
29.76
28.06
29.16
30.34
31.38
Compared to the Rs 344 crore recorded during the same period last year, the profit increased by 24% to Rs 428 crore in the first half.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.