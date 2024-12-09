iifl-logo-icon 1
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd AGM

404.95
(-0.18%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Aadhar Hsg. Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 Sep 20247 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07 August 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 51 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the proceedings of the 34th AGM of the Company held today, i.e. on Saturday, 14th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual means. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 and other applicable provision of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed Voting results along with scrutinizers report in respect of resolutions mentioned in the notice of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)

Aadhar Housing Aims for Rs 25,000 Crore AUM

Aadhar Housing Aims for Rs 25,000 Crore AUM

9 Dec 2024|12:07 PM

Compared to the Rs 344 crore recorded during the same period last year, the profit increased by 24% to Rs 428 crore in the first half.

