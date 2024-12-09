|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|14 Sep 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07 August 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 51 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the proceedings of the 34th AGM of the Company held today, i.e. on Saturday, 14th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual means. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 and other applicable provision of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed Voting results along with scrutinizers report in respect of resolutions mentioned in the notice of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)
